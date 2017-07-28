Jobs from around the web for engineers who specialize in blockchain technologies.

All jobs 28 July 2017
Application Security Manager - Deloitte - Phoenix, AZ
Application Security Manager Location: Open - Any US Office Job Summary The Audit & Assurance Application Security Manager works closely with technical and non-technical stakeholders to support business transformation through the development of next-generation practitioner tools. This role is responsible for the security posture of Audit & Assurance business applications by driving security in the software design and development process, developing or validating security requirements, and driving successful completion of security evaluation and testing. Additionally, validating adherence to security policies, standards, and industry-accepted best practices. Working between technical and non-technical domains, the Application Security Manager is responsible for providing consultative expertise regarding security risks and risk mitigation approaches. Illustrative Duties and Responsibilities Security Architecture
Develop detailed application security architecture for Audit & Assurance solutions.
Ensure applications meet compliance and security requirements.
Serve as a trusted advisor to solution architects, developers, technical risk analysts, and others on information security principles, standards, and best practices.
Assist in the socialization and adoption of enterprise security and compliance requirements.
Maintain awareness of evolving application security threats and counsel development, business, and risk stakeholders.
Maintain awareness of vendor products and technologies.
Provide security recommendations to business innovation teams in technologies such as Blockchain, cognitive computing, machine learning, etc.
Lead, coach and mentor project teams to incorporate security into enterprise and client-facing applications
Oversee and drive the design and implementation of application security controls in support of compliance requirements.
Develop and deliver communications to management and company-wide stakeholders Application Security Management
Drive successful completion of static code analysis, penetration testing, architecture review, and change management activities.
Evaluate the likelihood and impact of application vulnerabilities; develop and drive mitigation approaches.
Respond to member firm and client inquiries, provide application-specific security subject matter expertise.
Maintain accurate representation of application risks, vulnerabilities, and non-conformities; ensure remediation tasks are completed by development teams.
Evaluate application Product Backlog Items (PBIs) for security impact.
Required Technical Skills
Capability to design and/or evaluate secure cloud-based solutions.
Experience evaluating the likelihood and impact of application vulnerabilities.
Experience conducting or managing application penetrating testing.
Experience with Microsoft Azure security principles and functions.
Experience developing and communicating application security vision, strategy and roadmap
Familiarity with SOC 2 principles; experience in application security to meet SOC 2 requirements preferred.
Experience with Agile practices, SCRUM, Microsoft SDL, and STRIDE.
Experience with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS), Fortify/Fortify on Demand, Veracode, Sonaqube, Blackduck, and Artifactory.
Solid capabilities across multiple security domains such as identity and access management (IAM), public-key encryption, security information and event management (SIEM), incident response, threat & vulnerability management.
Practical knowledge of information security standards and risk assessment frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST 800-32, Cloud Control Matrix (CCM) desired.
Ability to quickly and succinctly architect and create technical solution documentation.
Consulting skills (client service orientation, conflict resolution, analysis/synthesis of information, negotiation, project management, etc.).
Excellent communication, listening and facilitation skills. Required Licenses, Certifications, and Other Requirements
Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), or Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) desired Education & Experience
Bachelor’s degree; minimum 5 years of experience in software development, security architecture, and/or application security. Travel
Software Engineer / Senior Software Engineer – Blockchain Solutions - IBM - Yorktown Heights, NY
|
|
1d
We are looking for candidates with proven development experience demonstrated by involvement in and contributions to real life software projects, open source projects, etc. Candidates with Computer Science or similar background and candidates at various levels of their careers are encouraged to apply. As part of the IBM Research team, you will work with world-class, innovative technologies and have an opportunity to create valuable innovative assets, intellectual property, contribute to the commercialization of the resulting assets, and publish in top-tier conferences and journals. The work will involve system design and development, algorithm development, implementation and testing, as well as contributing to research and innovations.
We collaborate closely as a team, within our lab, with our stakeholders in the company, and with the external academic and technical community. Excellent team work and communication skills are important to be successful.
- Excellent problem-solving skills, algorithm design and development
- At least 2 years experience in one or more programming languages including but not limited to: Java, C/C++, Go, Python, JavaScript
- Excellent technical skills, development experience in one or more of the following areas: distributed systems, cloud / cloud computing infrastructure including cloud platform and programming models, security, databases, algorithms, data intensive system software, operating systems, systems for big data analytics, IoT, or adjacent areas
- Ability to execute, starting from problem definition to a working implementation
- Advanced Experience working in one or more of the following technologies or platforms: Cloud, OpenStack, Spark, Blockchain, SQL/NoSQL, Machine Learning, cloud deployment technologies (containers, Docker, Kubernetes, virtual machines, micro-services/open whisk)
- Experience with modern systems-building tools including cloud service platforms (e.g. Amazon, AWS, MS Azure, IBM Bluemix), middleware platforms (e.g. Spark, Docker, Kafka, ELK Stack), frameworks
- Working knowledge of Linux (any distribution) and Github
- Node,js, Web UI development frameworks, Javascript frameworks, etc.
- Basic knowledge of Computing and data services including emerging platforms (Blockchain, Spark, SQL/NoSQL)
- Knowledge of software architectures
Research Staff Member, Blockchain & Blockchain Solutions - IBM - Yorktown Heights, NY
|
|
1d
We are looking for candidates with significant technical leadership potential. PhD candidates in Computer Science or adjacent fields and candidates at various levels of their research careers are encouraged to apply. As part of the IBM Research team, you will conduct world-class research on innovative technologies and publish in top-tier conferences and journals. You will have the opportunity to contribute to the commercialization of the resulting assets.
You should be able to create innovative, original ideas, translate them into concepts, and implement and execute on them in the context of our team. This includes developing innovative research prototypes and solutions, publishing papers, contributing to the patenting process and so forth. We collaborate closely as a team, within our lab, our stakeholders in the company, and the external academic and technical community. Communication skills are essential to be successful.
Excellent problem-solving skills and algorithm design
Strong experience in one or more programming languages including but not limited to: Java, C/C++, Go, Python.
Excellent technical skills, research or development experience in one or more of the following areas: distributed systems, cloud / cloud computing infrastructure including cloud platform and programming models, security, distributed databases, algorithms, data intensive system software, database systems, operating systems, systems for big data analytics, IoT, or adjacent areas
Basic knowledge of Computing and data services including emerging platforms (Blockchain, Spark, SQL/NoSQL)
Ability to execute, starting from problem definition to a working implementation
Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills
Advanced Experience working in one or more of the following technologies or platforms: Cloud, OpenStack, Spark, Blockchain, NoSQL/NewSQL, Machine Learning, cloud deployment technologies (containers, Docker, Kubernetes, virtual machines, micro-services/open whisk)
Advanced knowledge of distributed computing theory and application, systems; services technology, including service management, analytics, automation and orchestration, cognitive services.
Experience with modern systems-building tools including cloud service platforms (e.g. Amazon, AWS, MS Azure, IBM Bluemix), middleware platforms (e.g. Spark, Docker, Kafka, ELK Stack), frameworks
Knowledge of software architectures
PC Repair Technician / PC build - BIZON - Hollywood, FL
|
|
1d
A rapidly growing computer hardware company has an immediate opening for a proven PC Repair Technician. Full-time job with great benefits.
Company Details:
Our company is focused on 2 areas:
1. Shark Mining – Building cryptocurrency mining computers (mining rigs). More details: https://sharkmining.com/
2. BIZON – External graphics cards for Mac computers. This is an expansion chassis that are designed especially for NVIDIA GTX graphics cards. Connect BizonBOX to any Mac and get boost in video editing, render, and 3D modeling software up to 10X times.
500+ Silicon-Valley and worldwide based companies trust BIZON (Tesla, Samsung, Canon, Google, Amazon, Oculus, Facebook, Stanford University, BBDO).
More details: https://bizon-tech.com/us/bizonbox3-egpu.html/
Responsibilities:
- Building PCs from parts according to guidelines.
- Quality control (running graphics cards benchmarks and tests).
- Repair, Troubleshoot hardware and software issues.
- Verify functionality of hardware components.
- Process customer returns (RMA) (check damages, test, repair).
Requirements:
- 2+ years PC build experience (advanced level only; gaming PCs, workstations, servers).
- Demonstrable diagnostic skills and PC repair skills.
- Basic understanding of electronics and electrical circuits.
- Basic knowledge of computer hardware components.
- Working knowledge of Windows operating system software (Mac OS a plus).
- Must be very comfortable and effective interacting via email, over the phone, and in person.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with absolute fluency in English.
- Have extreme attention to detail, while working as a member of a team.
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds.
- Overtime opportunity available.
- Reliable Transportation and valid Driver's License w/ Proof of Insurance.
- Must be able to pass a background check.
- Able to type a minimum of 40 words per minute.
Hours are Monday through Friday 9am to 6pm, 1 hour lunch
BIZON is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Compensation
$12 - $20 hr depending on experience
How to Apply
Please submit your RESUME.
Qualified candidates will be contacted within 48 hours to setup an initial interview.
Job Type: Full-time
Digital Developer (Full-Stack for YC-Based Blockchain Project) at Surematics (London, UK) (allows remote)
|
|
2d
We need multi-disciplinary software developers with an understanding of good UX concepts, web development, accessibility, security, and scale to join us in Mountain View, California, whilst we take part in the YCombinator accelerator program, for 3-months, before the team moved to London.
Cloud platforms will be core to the role, and the ability to take feature requirements and run with the research, design, and delivery aspects independently is essential.
The developer will be capable of picking up and implementing quality Go, Rust, Swift, or TypeScript / JavaScript, without relying on heavy toolchains.
A solid understanding of concurrent development is important, as efficient & safe algorithms will be key to ensuring long-term success of the company.
There will be no singular role for developers; everyone will be part of a cohesive & collaborative team, working towards developing FinTech solutions designed to change industries by building on top of advanced distributed ledger / blockchain foundations.
Javascript Full Stack Developer (Full Time)
|
|
2d
Who we are
FAMOCO has developed the world's first Android transactional solution. We help companies meet their digital transformation goals by providing a fully integrated, mobile, business-centric and secure end-to-end solution.
We have designed three components that help us to change the world:
- our hardware: a secure and affordable NFC mobile device
- our OS and apps: a secure enterprise-ready Android OS
- our cloud service: an online service to manage devices remotely
It is a turnkey solution for large scale deployments: devices are delivered ready-to- go and require no further configuration. FAMOCO targets the transportation, cashless payment, field service management and access control markets.
In 3 years time, with offices in Paris, Brussels, Rennes and New Delhi, we have deployed +100,000 devices in over 30 countries and work with international groups like Orange, Gemalto, AliPay, PayPal, AccorHotels. We believe that adventures are a team effort that draws on the unique strengths of each member.
Your mission
We have Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution compatible with Android devices. The back end is fully developed in Python following all the best practices to provide quality service to our clients. We are also delivering a RESTful API for our clients to have full control of our MDM in their own production environment if needed. The front end is developed using React/Redux and Material Design Lite(MDL).
We are using Python and Javascript as languages, our primary libraries are Django, DRF, React, Reduct and Material-UI. Our databases are PostgreSQL and Couchbase, we deploy with Ansible and host with AWS.
Our web team is looking for a passionate and hands-on developer to join the team in Brussels.
What you will be doing:
Design, develop, test and deploy quality code. Maintain and improve existing code.
What we need As an incredible developer, you are an ace when it comes to versatility and you have both relational and technical skills. You have experience with:
You have experiences with:
- React, Redux
- ES6
- Babel
- Relational database (PostegreSQL and NoSQL)
- Version control (git)
- RESTful Web Services
- Linux Sysadmin
You are someone who:
- Had an experience as a Linux Sysadmin
- Have a 3+ year in software development
- Have a self-starter and strong teamwork spirit
- Is fluent english
A plus:
- Python (Django, drf)
- Couchbase
- Proven open-source contributions
- Public code repository
- Docker, Ansible
- Blockchain
Thanks to several years of experience in web development and in applications realization, or even as a lead developer on some projects, you are at ease with all the tools mentioned and you have your favorite techniques.
Your friends or colleagues usually qualify you as:
- Someone with a great analysis, synthesis and judgment capacity * Someone creative and open minded who isn't scared of taking risks * Someone curious, thirsty of new technologies * Some who have a self-starter and strong teamwork spirit
Why join us?
To join our team means:
- Working in a stimulating and dynamic environment with great challenges every day and a real opportunity to witness the impact of your work on FAMOCO’s development
- Take part to a real human adventure with passionate, talented colleagues among whom you will grow and work on exciting projects
- The pleasure of working and innovating with a technology with which the usages are booming
- The unique opportunity to work on state of the art technology with multiple applications across countless markets and customers
- The possibility to reveal your skills, enhance them and fulfill yourself greatly
- Working in an incredible coworking space with events organized each week as well as comfortable and pleasant spaces
- Be among a multicultural community always in search of new ways to enhance each individual’s potential
- A salary in line with the market and the experience of the engineer.
Mid-Level Javascript Engineer for Blockchain Services at AlphaPoint (New York, NY)
|
|
2d
The AlphaPoint team is looking for an extremely talented Javascript Engineer to develop our industry leading blockchain solutions and digital currency exchanges. Our services use Typescript and Solidity to program our blockchain virtual machines. We also use html/javascript based front ends to communicate over websocket based APIs with our core applications. We build modular front end display widgets in ReactJS and HTML to interact with these APIs. We are looking for an individual who can deliver rapid, collaborative development in conjunction with our core C# developers to enhance our blockchain offerings.
Job Responsibilities:
- Write custom smart contracts using Typescript or Solidity.
- Work with JavaScript frameworks (ReactJS and AngularJS) to connect between our APIs and our front end web interfaces.
- Design and develop new UI modules for our blockchain applications, customer facing websites, and customer administrative interfaces.
- Recommend system solutions by comparing advantages and disadvantages of various new technologies.
- Update job knowledge by researching new technologies and software products; experimenting with new tools and technologies.
Software Engineer for Blockchain Services at AlphaPoint (New York, NY)
|
|
2d
AlphaPoint is looking for a software engineer to join the team responsible for designing and developing our distributed-systems products and platforms, which power leading digital currency trading venues and permissioned blockchain solutions. Our software is built using C#, using custom messaging mechanisms over multiple transport protocols, with customized persistence and storage mechanisms, all optimized for high-volume enterprise-class real-time access-controlled transaction processing. In this position, you will work in every layer of the service tier (transports, messaging, framework, data persistence, business logic, …) and develop a rich understanding of both the system mechanisms and the application business domains.
As a key member of the software development and delivery team, you will:
- Be part of a multi-disciplinary engineering team focused on delivering world-class industrial-strength distributed-systems software
- Work with other developers, test engineers, analysts, and project managers to develop and deliver software products and solution implementations
- Contribute to the evolution and enhancement of both our trading venue and blockchain platform product lines
- Participate in solution development/delivery, using our products and platforms
- Leverage Agile practices to incrementally and iteratively deliver high value
- Analyze, design, code, and test software elements, with an eye for building functional, performant, scalable, solid production software in a timely manner
- Prepare technical documentation and diagrams
- Cultivate expertise in relevant aspects of target business domains and apply that knowledge to maximize technology value
- Assist project and product leaders in making risk-managed planning and release decisions
All Star Developer - Security and Privacy Software - Prevent Doxxing at Vida (New York, NY)
|
|
2d
Do you know anyone who has been hit by ransomware? Know anyone who had their personal information compromised / been doxxed? We are here to stop that from happening. Permanently.
We are a VC-backed company building distributed key management software for encryption and identity. Our team works on cutting-edge software to make life safer and easier -- no passwords, strong cryptography, no centralized storage of certificates, keys or personal data!
Essential qualifications:
- Strong understanding of Computer Science fundamentals: BA/BS degree in Computer Science or related technical field or equivalent practical experience
- 2+ years of professional experience with Python and Javascript
- Proficiency with at least one compiled language (C++, Go, Java, etc)
- An interest in cryptography and a desire to get into the weeds
- Proficiency with SQL
- Proficiency using github
- Experience with unit testing and CI tools: we embrace the thorough code-testing practices
- Experience using linux-based systems for servers
Other nice-to-have skills include:
- DevOps experience
- Back end web experience: data management, networking, worker queues, message queues
- Experience with FUSE and other virtual file systems
As a cybersecurity company, here are some important characteristics we seek in new team members:
- Patience and willingness to debug and fix code thoroughly
- Skepticism of one’s own solution
- Know the industry: know the right questions to ask, knowing what software to investigate in the first place (think “measure twice, cut once”)
Senior Android Engineer to Help Build the Next Generation of the Web at Brave Software (San Francisco, CA) (allows remote)
|
|
2d
Software Engineer - Mid Level at Knexus Research Corporation (Oxon Hill, MD)
|
|
2d
The Opportunity: We are looking for a motivated Software Engineer who can quickly learn new technologies and apply them to solve tough problems that our customers bring to us. You will get to see all parts of the problem and work toward developing robust and efficient solutions. If you are an energetic, independent thinking individual who is passionate about coding, enjoys working in a small team, wants to learn about state of the art machine learning techniques and develop cool applications, and is excited to work and learn alongside top AI Scientists/ Engineers, then this position is for you. This is a full time, permanent position.
Responsibilities
- Collaboratively design, implement, and test software using cutting-edge technologies
- Interact with customers to design and develop robust services to facilitate their needs
- Use agile development techniques
- Develop simulations, encode AI knowledge, and conduct user studies
Work Environment
- Lab-like, Inventive: web technologies, AI, machine learning skunkworks
- Open: Investigate, experiment, learn, debate, listen, engage and be heard
- Casual: Flip-flops/shorts/leggings/t-shirts are ok!
- Flexible: Like to sleep in late, and work into the evening? That’s ok too!
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s or Master’s in Computer Science or related field
- 0-2+ years experience in Java and/or C++ development
- Experience with source control systems such as git or mercurial
- Experience with unit test frameworks such as TestNG or JUnit
Bonus Experience
- Android development
- Google Protocol Buffers/SOAP/JAX-WS (or similar)
- RESTful APIs
- Python
- Comfortable in a Unix/Linux environment
- Technologies such as Docker, Gradle, NoSQL, SQL databases
- Machine learning techniques including deep learning and reinforcement learning
- Algorithms, statistics, cryptographic protocols (ex.: TOR, Bitcoin, blockchain)
- Atlassian JIRA and related software engineering tools
Perks & Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Performance bonus
- Fully vested company contributions to employee retirement plan
- Great health insurance (medical, Rx, dental & vision) with company contributions
- We pay your Short Term Disability, Life and Accidental insurances
- 3 weeks of paid time off per year that increases with tenure, plus, 10 Federal Holidays!
- Relocation assistance for moves from out of state
- Monthly telecommuting allowance (so you can work from home when necessary)
- Free covered parking at the head office
Interview and Selection: Applicants should be prepared to discuss and explain their computer science and AI research experience, participate in a programming test, submit any publications they have authored, and submit code or knowledge engineering samples as applicable.
Blockchain Developer at Software Engineering Institute (Pittsburgh, PA)
|
|
2d
This position can sit in Pittsburgh, PA or Arlington, VA. We are seeking a software engineer to develop Blockchain tools and application software, with a focus on improving the security of Blockchain technology. The CERT division of the Software Engineering Institute is a pioneer and leader in cybersecurity. We are expanding our team of researchers and developers who create and apply tools and techniques for building secure applications. We are looking for top candidates to help us continue our legacy of ground-breaking improvements for securing software during development. Software has never been more important to our lives and our national security, nor has software insecurity ever been a greater risk.
Joining the Cybersecurity Foundations team, you will work with world-class cyber security experts to help software developers and software development organizations reduce vulnerabilities resulting from architecture, design and coding errors before they are deployed. We identify common errors that lead to software vulnerabilities, establish standard secure coding standards, design DSLs and built tools to improve the development process, educate software developers, and advance the state of the practice for building secure software systems.
The successful candidate will participate in research and engineering projects that identify and implement best practices for organizations to develop secure software systems. The candidate will work directly with customers to: apply Blockchain languages and tools, develop and provide training in secure coding practices; evaluate, extend, and use tools to improve and automate source code analysis; review code bases to ensure that best practices are being followed; and enhance the customers’ organizational capabilities to produce secure software systems. The candidate will be expected to develop tools and applications, write reports and deliver presentations that explain the findings of research and software evaluations, helping customers improve their software to meet the security and privacy needs of their users.
Senior Javascript Engineer (AdTech + BlockChain) at MadHive (New York, NY)
|
|
2d
Madhive // Blockchain + Ad Tech:
MadHive is a video advertising and data platform that allows brands and publishers to measure customer intent data and build audiences across screens and platforms.
Our AI driven system that uses blockchain to move data around is young and looking for people to help build the system. We are looking for a Senior Full-Stack / JavaScript Software Engineer experienced in either (or both) Ad Tech and Blockchain. You should be a JavaScript Expert, and our prime technologies include Angular, Node, PostgreSQL, GraphQL and Kubernetes running on google cloud. So experience in one or all is mandatory.
Additional experience in blockchain, tensor flow, “data science”, aerospike, bigquery, dataflow, and machine learning in general is really beneficial. Knowledge about VAST, RTB, SSP, DSP and the usual adtech blah blah is all really helpful. Is it just us or is this whole industry just a bit bloated with terms and useless tech?
Anyway. come join a smart well funded team to really stretch your tech legs. We pay you with money, snacks, coffee (and more coffee), equity, and juicy tech problems. We also have nice chairs and an office that isn’t in a webarf.
So fire up those resumes and send them down an internet tube to us. A witty cover letter gets you bonus points.
¯\_()_/¯
Security Engineer at Skuchain, Inc. (Mountain View, CA)
|
|
2d
Specific duties include:
- Work with the engineering team to maintain and build the Chaincode layer
- Key contributor for technical guidance and solutions to technical problems that may arise
- Key contributor in technical design and architecture processes
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Qualifications
- 3+ years of experience working with common cryptographic algorithms and the usage of secure coding patterns (communication authenticity, integrity and confidentiality)
- Ability to program in Go is a plus
- Knowledge and familiarity with applied cryptography, including PKI, ECDSA/RSA algorithms, AES and other symmetric algorithms and key management on servers and endpoints
- Understanding of security, including both hardware isolation and software-based whitebox cryptography
- Understanding of cryptographic patterns typically in use with blockchain development, such as key generation and signing using elliptical curve cryptography
- Experience with technologies that utilize TOTP, Public/Private key pairing, Encryption algorithms, etc.
- Experience with Trusted Execution Environments and Trusted Hardware Modules / HSMs is a strong plus
Python Full Stack Developer (Full Time)
|
|
2d
Who we are
FAMOCO has developed the world's first Android transactional solution. We help companies meet their digital transformation goals by providing a fully integrated, mobile, business-centric and secure end-to-end solution.
We have designed three components that help us to change the world:
- our hardware: a secure and affordable NFC mobile device
- our OS and apps: a secure enterprise-ready Android OS
- our cloud service: an online service to manage devices remotely
It is a turnkey solution for large scale deployments: devices are delivered ready-to- go and require no further configuration. FAMOCO targets the transportation, cashless payment, field service management and access control markets.
In 3 years time, with offices in Paris, Brussels, Rennes and New Delhi, we have deployed +100,000 devices in over 30 countries and work with international groups like Orange, Gemalto, AliPay, PayPal, AccorHotels. We believe that adventures are a team effort that draws on the unique strengths of each member.
Your mission
We have Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution compatible with Android devices. The back end is fully developed in Python following all the best practices to provide quality service to our clients. We are also delivering a RESTful API for our clients to have full control of our MDM in their own production environment if needed. The front end is developed using React/Redux and Material Design Lite(MDL).
We are using Python and Javascript as languages, our primary libraries are Django, DRF, React, Reduct and Material-UI. Our databases are PostgreSQL and Couchbase, we deploy with Ansible and host with AWS.
Our web team is looking for a passionate and hands-on developer to join the team in Brussels.
What you will be doing:
Design, develop, test and deploy quality code. Maintain and improve existing code.
What we need As an incredible developer, you are an ace when it comes to versatility and you have both relational and technical skills. You have experience with:
You have experiences with:
- Python (Django, DRF)
- Relational database (PostegreSQL and NoSQL)
- Version control (git)
- RESTful Web Services
- Linux Sysadmin
You are someone who:
- Had an experience as a Linux Sysadmin
- Have a 3+ year in software development
- Have a self-starter and strong teamwork spirit
- Is fluent english
A plus:
- React and Redux
- Couchbase
- Proven open-source contributions
- Public code repository
- Docker, Ansible
- Blockchain
Thanks to several years of experience in web development and in applications realization, or even as a lead developer on some projects, you are at ease with all the tools mentioned and you have your favorite techniques.
Your friends or colleagues usually qualify you as:
- Someone with a great analysis, synthesis and judgment capacity * Someone creative and open minded who isn't scared to take risks * Someone curious, thirsty of new technologies * Some who have a self-starter and strong teamwork spirit
Why join us?
To join our team means:
- Working in a stimulating and dynamic environment with great challenges every day and a real opportunity to witness the impact of your work on FAMOCO’s development
- Take part to a real human adventure with passionate, talented colleagues among whom you will grow and work on exciting projects
- The pleasure of working and innovating with a technology with which the usages are booming
- The unique opportunity to work on state of the art technology with multiple applications across countless markets and customers
- The possibility to reveal your skills, enhance them and fulfill yourself greatly
- Working in an incredible coworking space with events organized each week as well as comfortable and pleasant spaces
- Be among a multicultural community always in search of new ways to enhance each individual’s potential
- A salary in line with the market and the experience of the engineer.
Curriculum Engineering Manager (Cybersecurity and Networking) at Trilogy Education Services () (allows remote)
|
|
2d
Job Description:
Calling all cybersecurity professionals! Here at Trilogy Education Services, we’re building an innovative program to introduce cybersecurity and networking to new audiences. We’re looking for people for whom the words: Wireshark, Burpsuite, Metasploit, John the Ripper, Splunk, and Snort seem like no big deal. If you’re someone who gets excited by the idea of teaching basic networking, system vulnerabilities, penetration testing, and blockchain fundamentals to newbies -- we have the position for you.
At Trilogy Education Services, we’re creating programs to train new audiences for careers in the tech industry. Our programs are taught at the leading universities across the country including the University of California Berkeley, Northwestern, UNC Chapel Hill, Rutgers, UT Austin, and many others. We pride ourselves on building high-quality programs that help ambitious, hardworking individuals change their lives through practical skills, fundamental knowledge, and the confidence to advance their careers.
We’re looking for a top-notch Cybersecurity and Networking professional with a true love for teaching, inspiring, and helping newcomers enter the field. The program we’re developing combines theoretical teaching with plenty of hands-on practical, skills-based training.
Who You Are:
- Someone with at least 5-10+ years of industry experience in a cybersecurity capacity. We’re looking for someone who has traversed the path of network/system administrator through security engineer, manager, or lead.
- Someone with deep familiarity of topics like:
- Computing, Networking, and Programming (Python)
- Systems, Network, and Browser Security
- Penetration Testing
- Crypotgraphy
- Security Strategy and Risk Analysis
- Someone with a lot of hands-on experience. We’re building a program in which students learn by doing! At a minimum, you should have a strong familiarity with tools like:
- Python
- Kali Linux
- Wireshark
- Nmap
- Nessus
- Metasploit
- Someone with at least one baseline certificate in networking or cybersecurity (e.g. Network+, Security+, CCNA). Preferred if candidate also has a more advanced certification (CEH, CISSP, GSEC, GCIA, GCED, etc) from ISC2, ISACA, EC-Council, SANS, or other vendor.
- Someone who absolutely loves teaching and sharing knowledge with others. It’s ideal if you’ve taught security in the past. Major plusses if you’ve formerly taught for a company like SANS, Infosec, or CompTIA.
- Someone with a creative itch! This program will require a great deal of ingenuity and setup to create at scale. We want someone who is excited by the idea of creating virtual environments for student experimentation and coding out exercises like insecure web apps for students to experiment with.
- Someone who isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. In this capacity, you’ll be responsible for keeping a living curriculum up-to-date for hundreds of Instructors and TAs across the country. This means managing issues, pull requests, and bug fixes. It also means taking in community input on technology trends. We need someone with a bit of thick skin, an infectious enthusiasm for continual improvement, and an ability to maintain a community of professionals.
- Someone who is a lot of fun! We want learning technology to be exciting, engaging, and a little funny. Imagine an engineering class that feels like a Disney movie. We need fun people to make this a reality.
- Someone who can manage a team! We’ve got a team of brilliant curriculum developers who have truly built an amazing program. We want someone who can bring expertise and new vision to the program. We’re looking for a true tech titan.
- Someone who is looking for more than just a paycheck. We can’t stress this enough. Deep within all of us at Trilogy is the belief that our programs change lives. Each month we hear from countless students attesting to how our program brought them new skills, landed them new jobs, and a renewed sense of confidence. This impact is what our work is really about to us.
Risk Assessment Specialist - Coinbase - San Francisco, CA
|
|
2d
Job description
Reporting to the Head of Internal Audit, the Risk Management Specialist will help develop and maintain the Enterprise Risk Management program, primarily by helping design, implement and execute a consistent risk analysis framework, working with business teams to document requirements, processes and controls, implementing business-level validation of control effectiveness, and conducting ongoing auditing and reporting of business-level compliance.
Duties and Responsibilities:
----------------------------
- Assist Internal Audit in implementing the Enterprise Risk Management program.
- Conduct and drive enterprise wide risk assessments and identify key risk trends
- Plan and execute audits, which include risk assessment, audit scope, identifying and testing processes/controls and developing specific recommendations, of enterprise compliance programs and initiatives.
- Recognize, understand, and analyze root causes, patterns, or trends that could result in risk to the organization. Identify and implement corrective action where appropriate consistent with ERM objectives.
- Assist in the development and standardization of controls and risk reporting across lines of business.
- Coordinate ERM activities as directed with other department stakeholders.
- Ensure that Coinbase maintains adequate risk controls to facilitate compliance with laws and regulations related to cryptocurrencies, IT and cybersecurity, BSA/AML, and finance.
- Deliver quality audit reports that are effectively written with practical, actionable and value-added recommendations.
- Support business lines for implementation, risk analysis, and testing of new products and services providing an internal control perspective to identify control gaps and recommendations for improvement.
- 6+ years experience in risk management or audit
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or related area preferred.
- Strong communication skills, interpersonal skills, and analytical skills.
- Ability to multi-task in a rapidly changing environment
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and execute effectively
- Strong project management skills -- organized, logical, methodical, strong attention to detail
- Passion for digital currencies
- Knowledge of the financial services or payments space
- Experience with SQL
Crypto Market Analyst - kraken - Remote, OR
|
|
2d
Own strategy for adding new digital assets (crypto tokens) to the Kraken Exchange
Define criteria and own analysis to prioritize addition of new digital assets
Work with digital asset partners to identify technical implications for deploying new tokens and potential new blockchain tech
Assess ongoing success for digital assets to identify opportunities for improvement
Support Business Development team with research and analysis to identify and capture additional revenue opportunities Requirements
2+ years of experience in a relevant field - equity research, investment banking, venture capital, strategy consulting, etc.
Strong knowledge of the Crypto/Blockchain industry
Excellent research and analytical skills
Experience with market data analysis a plus
Expertise in Tableau, Domo, or other data visualization and BI tools a plus
Skilled in a statistical software package, such R, Matlab, SAS a plus
Detail-oriented with an emphasis on quality
Comfortable handling sometimes ambiguously defined problems, developing creative solutions and delivering against aggressive timelines
Excellent communication and presentation skills, and proven ability to translate data into actionable insights
A team player that works well with teams across the company
Head of Corporate Development - kraken - Remote, OR
|
|
2d
Own the M&A strategy to drive Kraken’s growth plan
Actively identify, source, and meet with acquisition prospects
Manage acquisition assessment
Quarterback cross-functional diligence, working with product, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, etc.
Negotiate purchase structures and deal terms
Build financial models to support valuation and establish key benchmarks for post-integration planning
Be an industry expert on the Crypto/Blockchain industry Requirements
6+ years of experience in corporate development or a related field - venture capital, investment banking, strategy consulting, etc.
Strong knowledge of the Crypto/Blockchain industry
Experience with driving multiple business deals through all phases - opportunity identification, negotiation, legal review, and close
Excellent analytical skills - experience building DCFs, financial growth models, revenue projections, market data models, etc.
Technical background or knowledge of software/internet products and services
Knowledge of global financial regulations
International business experience a plus
Customer Support Specialist - kraken - Remote, OR
|
|
2d
Our Customer Engagement team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
About us: Kraken ( https://www.kraken.com ) is an exchange offering trading in bitcoin and other digital assets. We serve clients globally, and we’re the top exchange for euro to bitcoin. We offer financial services to clients with a variety of needs ranging from personal investment to b2b payments. Our US dollar trading pairs are gaining significant volume, and we also offer trading in CAD, GBP, and JPY. We were founded in 2011, and in the last year we’ve acquired Coinsetter, Cavirtex, Clevercoin, Cryptowatch and Glidera. We’re hiring for our Client Engagement team, which provides customer support to our users and also handles most aspects of payments operations. Our team is one of the best in the industry, and we’re looking for people who can make us better. Many of us work remotely, but we’re in touch with each other constantly. We collaborate to solve tough client problems and meet regularly to stay up to date on what’s going on in the company and industry. We have a great community-feel, and many of us have become close friends. On our team, you’ll respond to client requests via email and live chat. Many clients write in about issues related to payments, and you will liaise with our partner banks and payment providers to ensure that clients’ deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly. You’ll also respond to general support, trading, and other questions or requests from clients. If you are passionate about helping people and want to change the world apply today! Compensation is competitive. About You:
Detail oriented
Responsive
Hard working
Love helping people
Security or privacy-focused
Able to create excel formulas or execute simple scripts How to Apply:
Submit your resume.
Please complete the cognitive assessment found at https://goo.gl/forms/yYYxpaBSN7ZO6NS23
*** Applicants who do not complete the assessment will not be considered***
Blockchain Engineer - TransReach - Mountain View, CA
|
|
2d
Worked on diverse consensus methods using Blockchain frameworks ( Hyper ledger / Ethereum/ other Blockchain technologies)
BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.
10+ years of extensive experience working on Turnkey software products with Strong programming skills in Go and C++ and exposure to contract oriented scripting languages like Solidity
3+ years as a senior member of the engineering team at a startup building disruptive technologies .
Systems engineering experience with exposure to diverse computing protocols, high-performance systems ( with cloud technology stacks, security systems), distributed technologies and high availability technologies is a must .
Component level understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions
Experience with building service based technologies including microservices frameworks
Worked on a diverse set of full stack technologies including experience with the web, scripting, and low-level system coding
Worked with RDBMS/NoSQL databases while building systems based on messaging, RESTful APIs and encryption methods.
Front end development experience using frameworks like Angular, React, and Bootstrap
System engineering experience with distributed technologies. Hyper Ledger/Ethereum
Java Developer - Bank of America - Charlotte, NC
|
|
2d
Position Summary
Position is for a midrange developer with strong Java skills, Database skills, and a strong passion for application architecture with hands on development of a brand new Card Account and “Real-Time” Settlement system on the new Payments as a Service (PaaS) Platform.
Following established written procedures, guidelines and techniques, the individual will develop, enhance, test, support, maintain, and debug software applications to support business units or support functions. The development work is based around an agile process with frequent, small releases driven off a prioritized backlog of work.
Individual contributor role; fully competent to work under general direction on the most complex projects, often in multiple phases, and seeks guidance and direction from more senior associates or manager, as needed; will need to interface with multiple teams across the enterprise for successful completion of projects, including architecture, data management, business development, compliance and infrastructure; working knowledge of business or function for which application is designed; provides guidance and checks the work of less experienced associates.
Typically requires 3-5 years of applicable experience.
Required Skills
Application development with Spring Framework IOC and AOP, Java, J2EE, Oracle, SQL, Web Services, Rest Services, XML, JSON
Expertise in Oracle, PL/SQL, Java, Hibernate, Webservices (SOAP and REST ), Messaging, Spring, Spring batch and other Spring related technologies
Excellent oral and written communication skills are a must. Good analytic skills, flexibility and the ability to adapt to emerging technologies and tools.
Desired Skills
Deliver reproducible builds with a design emphasis on reusability, maintainability and efficiency
Ability to investigate and recommend best practices and process improvements
Detail oriented and able to debug complex errors
Ability to foster strong collaboration among team members and multitask effectively
Agile Methodology
Hands on experience developing Blockchain / Distributed Ledger Technology
Ethereum - Frontier/Solidity and IBM Hyperledger/Fabric
Microservices Frameworks – MSF4J
MQ. Rules engine
Experience working in a regulated financial institution
Shift: 1st shift (United States of America)
Hours Per Week: 40
Blockchain IT Architect/ Project Manager - The Institutes - Malvern, PA
|
|
2d
The leading provider in risk management and insurance education, The Institutes is leading a transformational industry-wide effort to develop and apply Blockchain technology. This new entity called RiskBlock is a consortium of insurers, reinsurers, brokers, agents and other industry organizations, redesigning more efficient interaction among the risk and insurance industry using Blockchain.
The Institutes and RiskBlock are a not-for-profit organization located in beautiful Malvern, PA. By living our values—Put the Customer First, Do What You Say, Work Together, Be Innovative and Do the Right Thing—our talented team partners with our customers to deliver innovative solutions that best empower risk and insurance professionals to help those in need. The Institutes have been named a Top Workplace by Philly.com for the last four years. We understand the importance of work-life balance and provide excellent benefits and a friendly and team-focused work environment to drive employee engagement.
Blockchain IT Architect/ Project Manager
Have passion for technology and innovation? The Institutes have an exciting opportunity for an innovative IT professional to oversee enterprise architecture for a transformational industry-wide effort to develop and apply Blockchain technology. The Blockchain IT Architect/Project Manager will lead vendor development of the IT applications for a new entity called RiskBlock, a consortium of insurers, reinsurers, brokers, agents and other industry organizations, led by The Institutes. We are looking for a forward-thinking IT leader to leverage their knowledge and oversee the redesign of more efficient interaction among risk and insurance industry organizations using Blockchain technology. Essential Responsibilities:
In conjunction with external consultants, oversee creation a blockchain framework and oversee, design and build blockchain solutions for the risk and insurance industry.
Define best practices for blockchain technology adoption and implementation.
In conjunction with external consultants, develop and implement a transaction model and standards plan for blockchain applications.
Lead vendor development of IT applications.
Collaborate with use case working groups to review requirements and define next-gen system solutions addressing Blockchain market needs.
Provide code reviews across all areas of the build, release, and operations to ensure that blockchain applications meet business needs.
In conjunction with an external vendor, maintain and support the blockchain framework and use cases over time.
Maintain The Institutes’ membership in the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.
Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree required. Graduate degree preferred.
7+ years of IT experience
Experience with blockchain platforms, Ethereum and smart contracts preferred
Experience in a fast paced environment
Vendor management experience
Experience leading large IT initiatives
The Best Part? The Benefits!
Blockchain Subject Matter Expert - Wipro Limited - San Francisco, CA
|
|
2d
Candidate requirements Mandatory: 12-14 years plus of consulting experience with at least 1+ year in Blockchain technologies Blockchain technologies: Consulting SME experience in at least one of the Blockchain platforms like IBM Hyperledger, Ethereum, Stellar, Ripple, Eris, Corda etc. Industry domain expertise in financial services Strong understanding of Bitcoin or other crypto currencies Developed Proof of Concepts using Blockchain technology Experience working with distributed applications Understanding of various distributed consensus methodologies (Mining, PoS, etc). Understanding of cryptography, including asymmetric (pub/private key), symmetric, hash functions, encryption/signatures. Hands-on experience in using any one of the following (or similar) languages: Java, Golang, Rust, Scala, Haskell, Erlang, Python, C, C++, C# Consulting & Architecture: Advisory and consulting services on Blockchain Industry domain solution consulting in financial services domain Participate in blockchain industry and technology forums Work with domain teams on industry Blockchain use case analysis and prioritization Define architecture and best practices for Blockchain technology adoption and implementation Disseminate best practices and act as a knowledgeable resource for Blockchain engineering problem solving Innovation & Product engineering: Conceptualize, architect and design Blockchain based industry solutions Drive solution development and capability development in Blockchain and related technologies Write high - caliber code to satisfy project requirements Be part of a fast- paced, agile environment Thought Leadership & Branding: Speaker at key Blockchain conferences Evangelize Blockchain technology through thought leadership sessions with key customers and internal Wipro teams Participate in industry forums and events Pre-sales customer solution workshops: Participate in Pre-sales and Customer workshops as per need Should be able to work with partners to generate leads and convert them to opportunities Should proactively reach out to internal stakeholders and customers to generate leads on Blockchain Alliance: Work with Blockchain partners, both startups and enterprise vendors building joint value-propositions and solution assets
Senior Automation Engineer - Akamai - Cambridge, MA
|
|
2d
We are seeking a Senior Automation Engineer who can design and develop tools and test frameworks for our next generation of products and features built on top of our distributed CDN platform. The day-to-day work encompasses tools and framework development, automated test development, continuous integration testing and end-to-end automated solution testing. The job requires a combination of strong technical and team skills. As a Senior Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for:
- Developing tools, test frameworks and automating the system test process
- Owning and being responsible for the quality of the product
- Leading the testing efforts from planning and organization to execution and delivery
- Developing effective test strategies through innovation in test
- Using your knowledge of testing and testability to influence better software design, promote best engineering practices, bug prevention strategies and other quality attributes across our products
- Continuously seeking effective and efficient test methodologies
Akamai is building a new team with a mission to strategically apply blockchain technology to business requirements for a highly available, high throughput, highly secure transaction system.
Qualifications
Required Education and Experience
Applicants must meet one of the following education and experience requirements:
- 5 years of relevant experience and a Bachelor’s degree or
- 3 years of relevant experience and a Master’s degree or
- Relevant experience and a PhD
- 3+ years of experience in test automation or software development
- 3+ years of experience with Java or another object-oriented language such as C++ or C#
- 3+ years of experience working with a scripting language such as Python, Perl, Ruby, etc.
- 2+ years of experience working with Linux/Unix
- Ability to deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems
- Ability to effectively articulate technical test challenges in to automated test solutions
- Experience with build to test automation and continuous integration
- Automated testing and test driven development experience
- Familiarity with Agile/Lean software development methodologies
- Experience with HTTP and debugging HTTP traffic
- Passion for making the internet infrastructure faster and more reliable
- Experience contributing to a continuous delivery/cloud/SAAS project
- Knowledge of security protocols such as TLS and libraries such as OPENSSL and Crypto
Digital Currency & Cryptocurrency Research Fellow - Women for Women International - United States
|
|
2d
Responsibilities:
- Create a presentation describing the underlying technology that makes blockchains work
- Provide a recommendation for the best cryptocurrencies to use
- Create a plan that can be implemented using blockchains and cryptocurrencies as a means of commerce in the US and in countries in Africa, and the Middle East.
- Research how other NGO’s are using blockchain and cryptocurrency technology
Qualifications:
- Preferred 48 hours of graduate coursework completed (by the beginning of the Fellowship), with at least a 3.0 GPA, in a related field
- In-depth knowledge of blockchain technology
- Knowledge of the most widely used cyrptocurrencies and the strengths and weaknesses of each
- Practical knowledge of how individuals and organizations are using blockchain technologies
- Ability to operate independently
- Exceptional organizational skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Exceptional analytical skills
- Location: Washington DC
- Hours: avg. 20-25 hrs./week
- Duration: 3-4 months
- Start date: no later than Sept 15, 2017 (earlier start date is possible)
- Pay: $3,000.00 (maximum)
- Housing: Not Provided
- Relocation/Transportation: Not Provided
- Relocation Assistance: up to $500.00
Project Management Consultant - UN Women - New York, NY
|
|
6d
UN Women is committed to the achievement of equality between women, men, boys and girls as partners and beneficiaries of humanitarian action. UN Women is leading and coordinating the United Nations System to ensure that commitments on gender equality and gender mainstreaming translate into action throughout the world. It is providing strong and coherent leadership in support of Member States’ priorities and efforts, building effective partnerships with civil society and other relevant actors.
UN Women has established an Innovation Facility that strengthens UN Women’s internal innovation capacity; supports UN Women design, implement and assess technology prototypes; and develops sustainability plans. UN Women also has a Humanitarian Action & Crises Response Unit to consolidate its normative and coordination work, crises management function and rapid response as well as crises preparedness and resilience.
The past 10 years has seen several important normative developments relating to humanitarian action and the transition from response, to recovery, resilience and preparedness. The consolidated commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment formulated in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the SDGs and Security Council Resolution 2242 on Women’s Peace and Security are particularly significant. Furthermore, five World Humanitarian Summit’s core commitments aims to integrate gender equality and women’s empowerment into the humanitarian agenda.
UN Women is working to improve the tools to promote and protect the human rights of women, girls, boys and men in humanitarian action. UN Women has partnered with Innovation Norway to explore the potential benefits of blockchain technology for humanitarian response. Blockchain is a distributed database of immutable digital records that can be accessed from anywhere and that can store anything securely. Blockchain technology allows for an unprecedented level of information sharing between humanitarian agencies by providing a common link between various databases. In addition, the distributed ledger system will also foster greater transparency and accountability while reducing potential duplication of efforts. If the challenge of tracking financial aid flows for a mobile and transitory beneficiary can be solved it may open the door for the possibility of delivering cash aid securely via cryptocurrency mechanisms. Blockchain also offers users the ability to build and maintain immutable and secure personal records and to directly transfer digital assets without the need for intermediaries and associated costs. Leveraging these qualities would enable women to build an economic identity as well as a safe record of their interaction with a range of humanitarian actors across borders. In line with international commitments to improve the effectiveness and cost efficiency of aid programs, blockchain offers the potential to vertically integrate the various elements of humanitarian assistance provided to women and girls, thereby improving its coherence, effectiveness and efficiency.
UN Women will arrange a Blockchain Live Test and Simulation event for testing mature blockchain technologies. Within this context, UN Women will recruit a project management consultant with previous experience in managing level events and experience workshop in development context, preferably around crises countries.
Duties and Responsibilities
Purpose and Objective of the Consultancy
The purpose of this consultancy is to undertake the management, coordination and oversight role of the whole workshop event, from planning to executing.
The selected consultant will work under the overall guidance of the Chief of the Humanitarian Unit and in close coordination with the UN Women Innovation Unit and the Blockchain Consultant, and other UN Women staff, key stakeholders and partners.
Scope of Work and Responsibilities
The scope of work is to:
Day 1 – Mock testing, scenarios may include:
- Event registration
- Cross border
- Enter a wide range of identity documents into systems
- Be assigned a ‘living’ area
- Receive cash disbursements
- Assign/apply for work for cash opportunities
- Make purchases at store (buy swag)
- Purchase a meal (e.g. your lunch)
- Record services received
- Payment of services received (e.g. tuition, medical check, utility, haircut etc)
- Go to a bank / ATM
- Send money among peers and abroad
- Enter mock property & civic documents into systems
- Restitution for all applicants, the UN and other participants, where the UN can provide feedback to selected applicants and discussions can take place to see how existing solutions could be modified/changed/improved to meet the needs of women.
- Scoring group - confirms short list of solutions who will remain in the lab and be invited to submit full proposals.
- Discuss what would it take for selected solutions to be jointly piloted in practice with winning solutions. Includes system architects and administrators.
- UN ONLY: Discussion on guidelines for product development and risk management during implication.
Competencies
Functional Competencies
- Proven ability to design and implement relevant and targeted initiatives
- Ability to develop and maintain strong partnerships with a variety of stakeholders and develop inter-institutional coordination and communication mechanisms.
- Proven organisational and project management skills;
- Demonstrate consistency in upholding and promoting the values of UN Women in actions and decisions, in line with the UN Code of Conduct.
- Demonstrate professional competence and expert knowledge of the pertinent substantive areas of work.
Core Values and Ethics
- Demonstrate cultural sensitivity and able to work in a multi-national environment
- Support the Organization’s corporate goal
- Comply with UN WOMEN rules, regulations and code of conduct
- integrity
- Demonstrate ability to work in a multicultural, multi ethnic environment and to maintain effective working relations with people of different national and cultural backgrounds.
- Build effective client relationships and partnerships
- Interact with all levels of staff in the organization
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Build and share knowledge
- Make valuable practice contributions
- Facilitate and encourage open communication and strive for effective communication.
- Excellent oral and written skills
- Listen actively and respond effectively
- Stay composed and positive even in difficult moments, handle tense situations with diplomacy and tact, and have a consistent behaviour towards others.
Required Skills and Experience
Required Skills and Experience of Consultant
- At least University Degree on management, international relations or relevant fields.
- At least 7 years of experience in project management and coordination at international level;
- Good analytical skills;
- Excellent verbal communication and negotiating skills;
- Good written communication skills for completing paperwork and compiling reports;
- The ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with staff at all levels;
- Able to meet performance targets and deliver projects on time and on budget;
- Excellent observational and detailing skills;
- Demonstrated ability to work independently with a minimum of guidance while seeing consensus, and ability to deliver on target and on time;
- Interest, knowledge and experience on blockchain technologies will be an asset.
- Fluency in the English language required, with strong, confident command of both written and oral English.
Clojurescript Ethereum Developer
|
|
6d
Solution Architect - Blockchain - Financial Markets - IBM - Washington, DC
|
|
6d
Bottom line? We outthink ordinary. Discover what you can do at IBM.
In this exciting role, you will have experience for working in Financial Markets clients. Have you considered using your experience in Financial Markets to make a difference working with our Federal and State and Local clients? Are you self-motivated and enjoy leading teams ? IBM Global Business Services is looking for experienced solution architects with experience in Financial Markets and one or more of the Blockchain technology platforms to join our innovative Block chain practice!
Global Business Services helps leaders transform their businesses with dedicated expertise in eighteen industries. Around the world, IBMers’ expertise in advanced research, analytics and technology helps clients envision the future and suc ceed. At IBM, the candidate will help us make markets by transforming industries and professions with data. They will work to remake enterprise IT for the era of cloud, enable “systems of engagement” for enterprises, and lead by example. Don’t join a consu lting firm, join IBM.
Responsibilities include:
Working directly with industry teams and leaders throughout Public Sector to market and implement Blockchain based solutions.
Contributing to pre-sales activities for Blockchain business opportunities and develop architected solutions for proposals
Design ing and l ead ing solution , scoping, estimation and technical services for Blockchain projects
Develop ing and deliver ing business strategy and implementation plans as well as complex Distributed Ledger/Block chain technology applications
Conceptualizing and develop ing relevant use cases, proof-of-concepts (POC), proof-of-value (POV)
Managing client relationships and g enerating repeat sales at assigned client
Managing teams to successful delivery of Blockchain solutions .
I n this role, you will have the opportunity to interact directly with clients and will be required to travel up to 75%. The Public Service Sector consulting practice is a trusted advisor to federal, state and local governments, partnering to meet challenges and responding quickly to citizen demands, business needs, new economic conditions, and changing legislative priorities and policies
At least 6 months of experience in Smart Contracts and Consensus Algorithms and developing Blockchain appl ications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity or other proprietary language and APIs.
At least 1 year of experience in pre-sales activities such as proposal writing, demonstrations and client presentations
At least 2 years of exp erience architecting solutions in financial services
At least 3 years of experience architecting and developing applications using cloud based platforms/micro-services for capital markets/investment banking and/or asset management clients.
At least 3 years of experience in trade life-cycle management across multiple asset classes and in trading platform selection and implementations .
At least 5 years of experience working for a management consulting company or a leading bank or insurance firm .
At least 1 year of experience developing Blockchain Technology applications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity, or other proprietary language or APIs.
At least 3 years of experience developing distributed applicati ons using JavaScript, JSON, Python or Go languages.
At least 5 years of experience in capital markets/investment banking and/or asset management.
Sr. Consultant - Blockchain Developer - Financial Markets - IBM - United States
|
|
6d
IBM Global Business Services is hiring Senior Consultants with subject matter expertise in Financial Markets and one or more of the Blockchain Technology platforms, such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Ripple. Other equivalen t proprietary platform experience may be considered.
Responsibilities include:
Navigate the complex environment of working within the largest financial services institutions in the world
Deliver subject matter expertise in capital markets and asset manag ement across all asset classes, trade life-cycle, and regulatory requirements (E.g. Dodd-Frank, EMIR, Basel III)
Design, develop, and deliver complex Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology applications
Conceptualize and develop relevant use cases, proof- of-concepts (POC), and proof-of-value (POV)
Manage client relationships We are looking for individuals in Chicago, Dallas or New York City or east coast region..
(2252) WWBASCMIBM
MV1
Global Business Services helps leaders tr ansform their businesses with dedicated expertise in eighteen industries. Around the world, IBMers’ expertise in advanced research, analytics and technology helps clients envision the future and succeed. It’s exciting work to innovate with others and make the world work better—and a great opportunity for you. At IBM, the candidate will help us make markets by transforming industries and professions with data. They will work to remake enterprise IT for the era of cloud, enable “systems of engagement” for ent erprises, and lead by example. Don’t join a consulting firm, join IBM.
At least 3 years of experience developing distributed applications using JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 2 years of experience develo ping applications using cloud based platforms/micro-services
At least 1 year of experience Developing prototypes and proof of concepts. API integration experience
At least 2 years of experience managing client relationships in the financial services indus try
At least 2 years of experience in database technologies ( MongoDB/SQL)
At least 3 years of experience using versioning tools (Github)
At least 3 years of experience working in Agile/Scrum
At least 6 years of experience working for a management consul ting company or a leading bank or insurance firm
At least 1 year of experience in Smart Contracts and Consensus Algorithms and developing Blockchain applications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity or ot her proprietary language and APIs.
At least 2 years of experience in developing distributed applications using JavaScript, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 4 years of experience in capital markets/investment banking and/or asset management
At least 3 years of experience in trading platform selection and implementations
Application Developer: Blockchain - IBM - Washington, DC
|
|
6d
Bottom line? We outthink ordinary. Discover what you can do at IBM.
In this exciting role, you will have the opportunity to discover new technologies and expand your skills. Do you want to be part of a highly talented team working with new and emerging technologies new business models that improve people's lives? IBM Global Business Services is looking for BlockChain D evelopers with experience in Financial Markets and one or more of the Blockchain technology platforms, suc h as Ethereum, Hyperledger, Ripple (and other equivalents) to join our innovative team.
As our customer's needs grow and change, IBM is committed to developing a workforce that can grow and change accordingly. We are looking for enthusiastic, motivated, flexible team members who will embrace the opportunity and want to be at the forefront of driving change in a working environment that enables smarter, collaborative, fact-based decisions, improves productivity and efficiency, and drives results while working in a dynamic team environment.
The Public Service Sector consulting practice is a trusted advisor to federal, state and local governments, partnering to meet challenges and responding quickly to citizen demands, business needs, new economic conditions, and changing legislative priorities and policies
Experience working directly with teams and clients in the Public Sector to develop and implement Blockchain based solutions.
Experience design ing , develop ing , and deliver ing complex Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology applications
Testing and deploying a Blockchain solution through all phases of a development life cycle
Ensuring Blockchain solutions adhere to accepted customer design
Supporting business development teams to c onceptualize and develop relevant use cases, proof-of-concepts (POC), and proof-of-value (POV) and support proposal writing activities
Working cooperatively with teams to accomplish project work in an efficient and quality manner
Interacting with clients to define/develop innovative solutions to key business problems
BSc in Computer Science or Math
At least 6 months of experience m odifying and extending Bit coin core o r related codebase
At least 6 months experience d eveloping Blockchain applications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity or other proprietary language and APIs.
At least 1 years of experience developing distributed applications u sing JavaScript, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 1 years of experience developing applications using cloud based platforms/micro-services
At least 1 years of experience managing client relationships in the financial services industry
At least 6 mont hs of experience in capital markets/investment banking and/or asset management
2. 5 years experience programming in Java, C++, or C#
Proficiency in Go Language
Mobile application development is a plus
Blockchain Product Manager - TA - Menlo Park, CA
|
|
1w
Blockchain Product Manager
TA is taking our platform to the next level. As the Blockchain PM, you’ll take a leadership seat at the table to grow our vision and see it through. We’re not about blockchain hype. We take an interdisciplinary approach, applying human-centered design to each use case. The Blockchain PM will report directly to the CEO. The role is highly cross-functional, and requires strong analytical and research skills, the ability to work well with a wide range of types of people, and a passion for innovation.
TA is a stealthy venture-backed fintech startup. We are looking for people who are brilliant, curious, creative. We hire for talent, passion and culture fit. We pay a lot more than average because our people give more – ideas, effort and focus. While we work hard, we also play. We forgo ping pong tables. Instead, all employees are given 4 weeks of vacation, plus holidays. We’ve been a global company from the start. Our team and our day to day business reflect this.
Your day
----------------
- Define clear product requirements, test cases, wireframes for high level flows, launch plans
- Obsess about product quality, process and UI design. Attention to detail is a must
- Incorporate user research, analytics, market reports to rigorously analyze complex customer issues and define innovative and simple solutions
- Analyze data on product usage and performance, and join sales and customer support calls to listen to live feedback, in order to optimize and enhance our new product
- Present, negotiate, and convince senior executives on development strategies including funding and staffing requirements, and ROI
- Play a major role in the critical skills recruitment, training, and retention for the IT organization to facilitate fast paced R&D efforts
About you
--------------
- Hands-on experience with at least one of the following technologies: Blockchain, Hypterledger, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, ECDSA
- Advanced degree or comparable experience in Computer Science/Engineering or other scientific related field.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in technology R&D organization and strategy.
- Experience with agile and waterfall development processes
- Proven ability to detect emerging trends, and encourage and make recommendations for real-time R&D changes.
- Experience in creating innovation (patents, publications, etc.) and processes for driving innovation throughout the company.
- Demonstrate skills in problem assessment and resolution as well as collaborative problem solving in a complex setting.
- Possess the creation of state of the art presentations and the ability to deliver with excellent communication skills, both internally and externally.
- Proven ability to handle multiple project priorities and efficiently manage them effectively
- Keen sense of humor and likes working in an unstructured, fast-paced environment
- Open to travel
- Experience in fintech, banking, real estate or financial services
- Experience in ML/DL solutions
- Interest in sustainability, social and environmental impact
Job Type: Full-time
Job Location:
- Menlo Park, CA 94025
Required experience:
- technology product management: 3 years
HTML5 Team Lead with Enterprise-Level B2C UI experience at Essential Algorithms Solutions () (allows remote)
|
|
1w
Job Overview
This is a unique opportunity to work with an innovative, fast-paced organization in an exciting industry. We are looking to expand our ever-growing development team and are specifically seeking out HTML5 developers with a minimum of 5 years of experience. This is a team lead post and relevant experience is required. Applicants are expected to have experience in leading teams as well as handling senior-level UI/UX challenges. This position is for a hands-on team lead that will supervise and assist subordinates while handling select advanced projects personally.
Your cover letter or resume must include links to examples of professional, top-notch UI/UX products that are functionally and aesthetically on par with senior North American developers. Interviews are scheduled based on these examples of previous work.
All of the product lines are Enterprise-level B2C (customer-facing) products. The HTML5 team lead is expected to not only be an expert in the latest HTML5 technologies, but also have an eye for aesthetics and proper UI flow. Examples of sites demonstrating the level of quality we expect are listed below. The HTML5 team lead is expected to have the requisite knowledge and experience to produce all elements in the UI's shown below with at least comparable if not greater quality.
- Bitstamp: https://www.bitstamp.net/market/tradeview
- Guts Sports: https://www.guts.com/en/Sports
- Bet365: https://www.bet365.com/home
- Macy's Inc: https://www.macys.com
Job Location
This position is a work-from-home/remote position and thus the applicant's physical location can be anywhere.
Job Description
HTML5 developers produce enterprise-level, crisp, and balanced front-end/user-facing interfaces. Our company produces a variety of applications which have a web-based frontend, and it is the task of the HTML5 team to create and maintain these frontends using modern HTML5 standards and responsive design. The quality of the UI and the user experience delivered through that UI are often differentiating factors forming a competitive advantage for the company. All projects are assigned with the expectation that the HTML5 team lead has relevant experience and will produce working interfaces comparable to or exceeding the quality demonstrated in the examples provided above.
HTML 5 team leads are responsible for:
- Maintaining the workflow of the HTML5 team;
- Utilising aesthetic and UX know-how to create crisp, responsive, appealing, and professional-quality web applications;
- Creating responsive interfaces that work across both desktop and mobile devices;
- Using a sense of "common sense" and knowledge of Western aesthetics to produce products that are clean, professional, and indicative of top-level talent;
- Working closely with management and the Graphic Design department to create JavaScript canvas or other web representations of the current assignment;
- Adapting images or animations produced by the Graphic Design department to work with HTML5-specific tools and technologies;
- Producing multiple variations of the current concept so that management has multiple versions to review and choose from;
- Receiving critique and adjust the product accordingly;
- Combining the efforts of all previous steps to produce working, mobile-friendly HTML5-based games;
- Adapting working products as necessary to work with specific platforms, including desktop PCs (including Mac), Android devices (including Android-powered tablets), and iOS devices (including iPad);
- Producing complete websites or specific components therein as required;
- Writing JavaScript code to enhance or support said sites.
Senior Frontend Engineer (Remote ) at Xapo () (allows remote)
|
|
1w
Overview:
Xapo is a leading bitcoin wallet, and we have a mission to bring bitcoin to the everyday lives of people across the world.
Our business is growing fast, and we want to make sure we can keep providing the best quality support to our customers. We’re known for our fast responses to users, positive attitude, and a real desire to find the best working solutions to the people who chose to use Xapo’s products and services.
Main skills for this role:
As a member of our front-end engineering team, you'll have the opportunity to enhance our user’s experience by proposing and implementing improvements and new features in a variety of apps.
You will work with highly challenging problems like: high availability, problem diagnose, technology tradeoffs and product design.
As part of a successful growing startup, you will be involved in the whole product development flow, and your voice will be heard!
How do we work?
The team is currently small, so you will have full autonomy and we expect you to be proactive, resolve issues and ship new products and features at high speed. Although we work remotely, we build our product together, and we make decisions as a team. Being a small team, we are able to move fast and change directions quickly if need be.
Requirements for this role:
- 5+ years of experience in software development
- 3+ years of experience in web development
- Strong communication skills, a positive attitude, and empathy
- Strong web technology knowledge.
- Strong JS knowledge and experience in single page apps
- HTTPS, DNS, AJAX, CORS, cookies and caching.
- Knowledge on a server side language of choice. Python or NodeJS are prefered.
- Problem diagnostic skills.
- Autonomy skills.
- Passion for end-user web applications design.
- Focus on testing.
- Ability to communicate both written and spoken in English.
We value although it's not mandatory, knowledge in:
- ReactJS
- Amazon Web Services
- Agile methodologies
- Design patterns
- Unit testing, integration testing, test driven development
- Docker
- Security assessments
Ethereum developer
|
|
1w
Software Engineer - Crypto/Payments - kraken - Berlin, NH
|
|
1w
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Integrate our financial systems with blockchain currencies and banks
- Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server side logic
- Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code
- Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
- Implementation of security and data protection
- Integration of data storage solutions
- Write highly scaleable, high volume services
- 3-5 years of experience as a backend developer
- Experience with Blockchain daemons such as Bitcoind, Litecoind or Parity
- Strong proficiency with Node.js and various frameworks
- Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds
- Understanding accessibility and security compliance
- User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Experience with other languages such as: C++, Java, or GoLang
- Desire to make the best trading platform out there
- Strong passion for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Software Engineer (Frontend) - BitGo - Palo Alto, CA
|
|
1w
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates with a hands-on mentality who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
BitGo is one of very few companies in the blockchain space known for delivering real product with customers transacting significant amounts of money today. We’re pioneering a unified platform delivering scalability, safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Come be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
As a front-end engineer at BitGo, you’ll have direct impact on the web and client products we release to the world. Your work will be seen visually and experienced daily by tens of thousands of users in an emerging industry. Get to leverage the powerful BitGo API to build digital currency applications that will change the world. The BitGo front-end team is small but strong, and you’ll have the opportunity to participate in all aspects of development, own entire features and products, and work closely with our designers to bring the best experiences possible to life.
Opportunities::
- Design and implement new user-facing features in BitGo’s products.
- Collaborate with the design team to implement clean, elegant user experiences.
- Specialize in building responsive and elegant web applications that are scalable.
- Optimize web applications to maximize speed and scale.
- Write client-side code for web-based applications, create fast, easy-to-use, high volume production applications, and develop prototypes quickly.
- Minimum 2 years professional experience as a front end software engineer
- Expertise in HTML, CSS, and Javascript
- Knowledge of Javascript frameworks and tools like AngularJS, Grunt, Jasmine, and Protractor
- Be detail-oriented with special attention to design
- Familiarity with the principles of good user experience design
- Write clean and maintainable code using engineering best practices (unit testing, automation, source control, design patterns, etc
- Be a team player (startup experience highly desired)
- A passion for user experience and blockchain technology
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
Client Training Lead - Elliptic - Washington, DC
|
|
1w
What’s the role?
Elliptic builds powerful software that allows our clients to interpret and analyse large quantities of complex data, in order to draw insights that help to combat criminal activity.
You will work with our clients to empower them to make the most of our software, through the development and delivery of training programmes and other materials. You will also provide ongoing support to these clients, from pre-sales and on-boarding to resolving technical issues and explaining new product features.
We are looking for an articulate and technically-proficient professional, with superb presentation skills and an ability to build strong relationships with our clients.
What you'll do:
- Develop and deliver training courses to enable our customers to master and make the most of our AML and forensics software tools
- Develop and deliver training courses on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and their use on the dark web
- Write documentation for our software
- Provide support to our customers, responding to questions and following up on reported issues
- Aid with the on-boarding of new customers
- Provide pre-sales support to our sales team
- Guide customers through significant product milestones such as upgrades, new releases etc
- Build and maintain strong relationships with customers
- Experience of the development and delivery of training programmes
- Excellent presentation skills
- Technical aptitude; you must be comfortable explaining complex concepts to a wide variety of audiences
- Clear, concise communication skills - both verbally and in writing
- Comfort with regular international travel (up to 75%)
- Security clearance
- Client management experience; through consulting, account management, etc
- A background in law enforcement or compliance
- An understanding of Bitcoin
- Not believing the "private blockchain" hype
- Competitive salary
- Share options
- Health care coverage
SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER - Microsoft - Redmond, WA
|
|
1w
Blockchain technology is poised to become the next big computing paradigm, disrupting existing processes and unlocking new business models through secure multi-party computation. In a rapidly evolving digital economy, Blockchain technology will form the backbone of the next era of distributed enterprise and consumer applications with its business value surging to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030 per Gartner.
Businesses are looking to understand and apply the distributed ledger technology that started with Bitcoin to streamline and innovate their business problems. Microsoft is a trailblazer in the Enterprise Blockchain space and customers are looking to us to make Blockchain ready for wide adoption across organizations, verticals, and use cases. We are moving quickly and strategically to build on this momentum. Join the team spearheading the Blockchain business at Microsoft and help us channel industry excitement around secure, multiparty computation into clear value propositions that solve customer problems, drive Azure consumption, and enable new networks and product categories. We look to innovate at all levels of the stack, from managing infrastructure to core Blockchain innovation, to integrating with Azure Middleware Services (Azure AD, KeyVault, etc.) and to building out both horizontal and vertical SaaS offerings.
This role will involve learning, deep thought and creativity, experimentation and innovation, and most importantly drive to deliver differentiated offerings to enterprises that will revolutionize digital value exchange. We are seeking a Software Developer who is passionate about making customers successful, experienced in developing across the full-stack, and excited to work with and release open source software. If you thrive in an agile,
Knowledge, Skills & Requirements:
BS or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
5+ years of software development experience
Experience with Blockchain technologies preferred.
Demonstrated customer focus and end-to-end thinking across teams and experiences
Highly effective communication and collaboration across teams –
Track record of high-quality, self-directed, timely execution, and attention to detail
Technical expertise and ability to communicate, work & build trust with technical teams
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
NLP/ML Data Analytics Technical Architect - OPTRA SYSTEMS INC. - Sunnyvale, CA
|
|
1w
Required Skills:
- Proven data scientist with over 10 years of experience in Natural Language Processing(NLP), Machine learning and Deep Learning.
- Experience in implementations of Enterprise & Semantic Search, Text Mining & Analytics (Entity Extraction, Relationship Extraction, Dependency Parsing, Taxonomies), Ontologies Modelling and exploratory data analysis.
- Experience in Deploying state-of-the-art, data-driven learning algorithms to solve business problems using the latest technologies in neural networks, NLP, machine learning, statistical modeling, pattern recognition, and artificial intelligence
- Ability to Dig deeper into data, understand characteristics of data, evaluate alternate models and validate hypothesis through theoretical and empirical approaches
- At least 5 years’ experience in designing and developing large scale and high availability applications consuming RESTful APIs
- Expertise in DevOps, continuous integration, and continuous delivery will be added advantage.
- Broad set of technology skills to build robust solutions for data science problems.
Technical Expertise Required:
- Proficiency in Programming – Java / Python
- Programing with NLTK, Open NLP, Mahout, UIMA, WordNet
- ML – Weka, Spark MLlib, Clustering, Classification, Regression
- Search Technology – Solr, Lucene
- Semantic Web – RDF, OWL, Ontology Models, Taxonomy
- Others: Cloud, NoSQL DB, Web server, Distributed Computing
- Desirable experience in Tensor Flow, Blockchain technologies.
Job Description:
- To provide technical leadership for NLP, ML and Deep Learning solution lifecycle.
- To create examples, prototypes, demonstrations coupled with ability to communicate findings to both business stakeholders and the executive leadership team
- To track down complex data and engineering issues, evaluate different algorithmic approaches, and analyze data to solve problem
- Knowledge Discovery and Associated Information Retrieval from high volume unstructured sources.
Job Type: Full-time
Job Location:
- Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Big Data Software Engineer - KPMG - Denver, CO
|
|
1w
KPMG is currently seeking a Big Data Software Engineer, to join our Data & Analytics Team.
Responsibilities:
Develop a variety of user-centric applications based on business objectives and requirements in intuitive and innovative ways, by leveraging existing and emerging technologies
Work in cross-disciplinary teams with KPMG industry specialists to understand the business needs, current state processes use cases for leading corporations and organizations
Participate with team members to translate advanced business requirements into technical architectural design that support future state business processes
Work with KPMG industry specialists to apply new/emerging/disruptive technologies in the development of relevant business use cases and proof of concept/ development in diverse domains such Financial services, Insurance, supply chain and healthcare
Develop, build, test, and deploy applications on-premises or on the cloud using iterative and agile-like development processes; work with project management team to define technical steps from design to deployment
Communicate results and educate others through insightful visualizations, presentations and demonstrations
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited college/university in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and minimum four years of big data experience with multiple programming languages and technologies; Master's with two years of relevant experience; or PhD with one year of relevant experience
Ability to work with team members and clients to assess needs, provide assistance, and resolve problems, using excellent problem-solving skills, verbal/written communication, and the ability to explain technical concepts to business audiences
Demonstrated ability to participate in development projects including proposal development, project scoping, project management and monitoring from requirements through deployment; with working knowledge of SDLC and Agile Development methodologies
Fluency in several programming languages such as Python, C#, Ruby, Java, or Javascript, and functional languages such Scala, Clojure, Elixir, PureScript, with the ability to pick up new languages and technologies quickly; proficiency in Web-front end, back-end (full stack development experience), .NET, or Linux-based development
Working knowledge and hands-on experience with distributed systems and distributed ledger technologies / blockchain platforms such as ethereum and hyperledger
Experience with programming smart contracts and knowledge of solidity programming language
KPMG LLP (the U.S. member firm of KPMG International) offers a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. KPMG is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex/gender, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, physical or mental handicap unrelated to ability, pregnancy, veteran status, unfavorable discharge from military service, genetic information, or other legally protected status. KPMG maintains a drug-free workplace. KPMG will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable local, state or federal law (including San Francisco Ordinance number 131192). No phone calls or agencies please.
Manager, Big Data Software Engineer - KPMG - Chicago, IL
|
|
1w
KPMG is currently seeking a Manager, Big Data Software Engineer, to join our Data & Analytics Team.
Responsibilities:
Develop a variety of user-centric applications based on business objectives and requirements in intuitive and innovative ways, by leveraging existing and emerging technologies
Work in cross-disciplinary teams with KPMG industry specialists to understand the business needs, current state processes use cases for leading corporations and organizations
Translate advanced business requirements into technical architectural design that support future state business processes
Work with KPMG industry specialists to apply new/emerging/disruptive technologies in the development of relevant business use cases and proof of concept/ development in diverse domains such Financial services, Insurance, supply chain and healthcare
Develop, build, test, and deploy applications on-premises or on the cloud using iterative, and agile-like development processes; work with Project management team to define technical steps from design to deployment
Communicate results and educate others through insightful visualizations, presentations, and demonstrations
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited college/university in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and minimum seven years of big data experience with multiple programming languages and technologies; Master's with five years of relevant experience; or PhD with two years of relevant experience
Ability to work with team members and clients to assess needs, provide assistance, and resolve problems, using excellent problem-solving skills, verbal/written communication, and the ability to explain technical concepts to business audiences
Demonstrated ability to lead and manage development projects including proposal development, project scoping, project management and monitoring from requirements through deployment with working knowledge of knowledge of SDLC and Agile Development methodologies
Fluency in several programming languages such as Python, C#, Ruby, Java, or Javascript, and functional languages such Scala, Clojure, Elixir, PureScript, with the ability to pick up new languages and technologies quickly; proficiency in Web-front end, back-end (full stack development experience), .NET, or Linux-based development
Working knowledge and hands-on experience with distributed systems and distributed ledger technologies / blockchain platforms such as ethereum and hyperledger
Experience with programming smart contracts and knowledge of solidity programming language
KPMG LLP (the U.S. member firm of KPMG International) offers a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. KPMG is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex/gender, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, physical or mental handicap unrelated to ability, pregnancy, veteran status, unfavorable discharge from military service, genetic information, or other legally protected status. KPMG maintains a drug-free workplace. KPMG will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of applicable local, state or federal law (including San Francisco Ordinance number 131192). No phone calls or agencies please.
Remote Server Admin - Minnesota Miners - Saint Paul, MN
|
|
1w
FAQ:
What if i dont know much about computers but still find it interesting?
Apply (By texting me) anyway, we offer on the job training for simple computer tasks most of the stuff we ask you to do wont be out of the knowledge of most humans.
What is BTC/Monero Mining?
Monero is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that can be miner with computational power from a CPU or GPU. There are currently no ASICs for Monero, which means that anyone with a computer can mine it. (However it costs loads of invested money to get started just like any other business)
Age Requirement?
17+
**Any other questions you may have please consider giving me a text with anything else you may have.**
Required:
-Computer/Laptop
-Internet Access
-Open Schedule
-Transportation (incase we need to meet most the stuff we do is online however through skype voice/video calls)
-Webcam (not required - for meetings)
-Basic Knowledge of computers
-Bank account/paypal account for payday. (some rare cases we can offer cash pay if you pick up)
Included:
-Btc/Monero on the job training!
-company computer (if needed)
Contact/Apply:
Contact to apply for the position! Limited availability.
Text 612-813-9094 (Josh) to apply!
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $890.00 /week
Required education:
- High school or equivalent
Required experience:
- Basic Computer Skills: 1 year
Blockchain Startup - Seeking expert C++ Developer - Invictus - Columbus, OH
|
|
1w
What is Blockchain?
For those of you who don't know, Blockchain is a new emerging technology that will have more influence on the world than the Internet. You may have heard of Bitcoin which is an application of Blockchain technology. Blockchain technology allows for two parties to engage in a secure transaction of value without the need for a third party. Blockchain will create the foundation for the coming decentralized economy. It will connect service providers directly to customers without the need for administrative overhead.
Scope of Blockchain?
Blockchain will overtake the currency markets, the entire financial services industry, and will expand and dominate the emerging peer-to-peer industry (similar to Uber and Airbnb). Currently the market cap of the Blockchain industry stands at more than $100 billion. It will soon be measured in the many trillions.
Business Idea
We have discovered a new application of Blockchain technology that does not currently exist in the market. Our plan will create its own segment within the Blockchain sector and it will threaten the market share of all other existing segments. Our idea will become the platform of which all other ideas run on.
In the current market, based upon what other concepts are achieving, we believe the idea properly developed would launch for $50 million - $200 million and compete to become a leader in the industry.
Position Role
We are looking for highly skilled developers in C++. Our concept adds on to an existing cryptocurrency called Monero. We need you to add a new feature on top of the base open-source code from Monero.
Work Experience/Education
We need an expert programmer. As long as you can demonstrate this we do not care what your background is.
Compensation
Compensation will be given in the form of equity only . We simply do not have money to pay out salary. Any developers are free to move in to my apartment if they so choose.
My Roles
1. Creator of the central idea
2. Set vision/guide project
3. Understands all
4. Operate all business aspects
5. Excellent understanding of the cryptocurrency market and how to position ourselves to win.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $20,000.00 to $100,000.00 /year
Required experience:
- C++: 5 years
Senior Manager Security Architect - Deloitte - Phoenix, AZ
|
|
1w
Senior Manager Security Architect
Location: Open - Any US Office
Job Summary
The Audit & Assurance Information Security Architect works closely with technical and non-technical stakeholders to support business transformation through the development of next-generation practitioner tools.
This role supports the development of information technology solutions by leading and evaluating the security components of solution architectures with a focus on cloud technology. This includes determining security requirements, design specifications, and compliance controls as well validating adherence to security policies, standards, and industry-accepted best practices. Working between technical and non-technical domains, the Security Architect is responsible for providing deep technical expertise regarding security risks and risk mitigation approaches. Additionally, this role assists in the creation a unified approach to security to support the rapid evolution and innovation needs of our information technology projects and cloud migration efforts.
Illustrative Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop detailed application security architecture for Audit & Assurance solutions.
- Integrate security requirements into DevOps processes. Ensure application development follows Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL) requirements.
- Serve as a trusted advisor to solution architects, developers, technical risk analysts, and others on information security principles, standards, and best practices.
- Assist in the socialization and adoption of enterprise security and compliance requirements.
- Create and validate application security requirements to meet business goals.
- Maintain awareness of evolving application security threats and counsel development, business, and risk stakeholders.
- Maintain awareness of vendor products and technologies; influence roadmaps to align with business needs.
- Provide security recommendations to business innovation teams in technologies such as Blockchain, cognitive computing, machine learning, etc.
- Lead, coach and mentor project teams to incorporate security into enterprise and client-facing applications
- Oversee and drive the design and implementation of application security controls in support of compliance requirements.
- Develop and deliver communications to management and company-wide stakeholders
Required Technical Skills
- Capability to design and/or evaluate secure cloud-based solutions.
- Experience with Microsoft Azure security principles and functions
- Experience developing and communicating application security vision, strategy and roadmap
- Familiarity with SOC 2 principles; experience in application security to meet SOC 2 requirements preferred
- Experience with Agile practices, SCRUM, Microsoft SDL, and STRIDE.
- Experience with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS), Fortify/Fortify on Demand, Veracode, Sonaqube, Blackduck, and Artifactory.
- Solid capabilities across multiple security domains such as identity and access management (IAM), public-key encryption, security information and event management (SIEM), incident response, threat & vulnerability management.
- Practical knowledge of information security standards and risk assessment frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIST 800-32, Cloud Control Matrix (CCM) desired.
- Ability to quickly and succinctly architect and create technical solution documentation.
- Consulting skills (client service orientation, conflict resolution, analysis/synthesis of information, negotiation, project management, etc.).
- Excellent communication, listening and facilitation skills.
Required Licenses, Certifications, and Other Requirements
- Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), or Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) desired
Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree; minimum 5 years of experience in software development, security engineering, and/or IT infrastructure; minimum 5 years of enterprise information security architecture and information security system design
Travel
- Up to 30% travel required
At Deloitte, we’ve invested a great deal to create a rich environment in which our professionals can grow. We want all our people to develop in their own way, playing to their own strengths as they hone their leadership skills. And, as a part of our efforts, we provide our professionals with a variety of learning and networking opportunities—including exposure to leaders, sponsors, coaches, and challenging assignments—to help accelerate their careers along the way. No two people learn in exactly the same way. So, we provide a range of resources including live classrooms, team-based learning, and eLearning. DU: The Leadership Center in India, our state-of-the-art, world-class learning Center in the Hyderabad offices is an extension of the Deloitte University (DU) in Westlake, Texas, and represents a tangible symbol of our commitment to our people’s growth and development. Explore DU: The Leadership Center in India
Benefits
At Deloitte, we know that great people make a great organization. We value our people and offer employees a broad range of benefits. Learn more about what working at Deloitte can mean for you.
Deloitte’s culture
Our positive and supportive culture encourages our people to do their best work every day. We celebrate individuals by recognizing their uniqueness and offering them the flexibility to make daily choices that can help them to be healthy, centered, confident, and aware. We offer well-being programs and are continuously looking for new ways to maintain a culture that is inclusive, invites authenticity, leverages our diversity, and where our people excel and lead healthy, happy lives. Learn more about Life at Deloitte.
Corporate citizenship
Deloitte is led by a purpose: to make an impact that matters. This purpose defines who we are and extends to relationships with our clients, our people and our communities. We believe that business has the power to inspire and transform. We focus on education, giving, skill-based volunteerism, and leadership to help drive positive social impact in our communities. Learn more about Deloitte’s impact on the world.
Fintech Strategy Manager - Hitachi America, Ltd. - Santa Clara, CA
|
|
1w
Division: R&D/Financial Innovation Laboratory
Location: Santa Clara, CA
Status: Regular, Full-Time
Summary:
Hitachi America, Ltd. (www.hitachi-america.us) has an opening for a Fintech Strategy Manager in our recently established Big Data Laboratory in Silicon Valley. The mission of this laboratory is to help create new solution businesses in big data and advanced analytics. The laboratory focuses on research, technology innovation, proof-of-concept activities, technical marketing and business development for novel big data solutions, leveraging Hitachi’s technologies, reinforcing Hitachi’s messaging around big data, and establishing Hitachi as a leader in big data.
Banks and insurance companies have so much data that they can’t make sense of it. At Hitachi, we are helping find new ways to manage and interpret this data. Hitachi is looking at harnessing all of this data; structured and non-structured, real-time and historical; to develop advanced analytics technologies in the emerging areas of risk, fraud, marketing and other areas. Interpreting the impact of IoT data on the financial markets is another example of the novel research performed in our lab. The Fintech Strategy Manager will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships between the Financial Innovation Laboratory, the startup community and venture capital firms. This candidate will become an expert regarding Hitachi’s businesses and translate their technical and strategic needs into strategies to be supported by the startup community. He/She will also support Hitachi with market insights and business plan proposals. In the beginning, the main area of focus will be Financial/FinTech/Blockchain, then may expand to the other area such as RegTech, InsurTech, AI, Natural Language Processing, Robots, and etc. The Fintech Strategy Manager will support Hitachi sales teams with domain-specific support and client engagements as needed.
Responsibilities:
The purpose of this role is to build the business framework to work with Startups. Specifically, the Fintech Strategy Manager will be doing following:
· Uncover market/technology treads in a timely manner and providing the insights to the management as well as to the related team members.
· Organize the customized pitch events which start-up incubators will provide us with, Join the Industry Startup events, Build relationships with Startups,
· Find potential candidates to build partnerships with (M&A target, reseller partners, and technology partners) and facilitate discussions as needed.
· Market the Hitachi Brand to the Startup community.
· Facilitate the collaborations among Hitachi group companies, such as HDS, HCC, HISOL, HISYS, Hitachi High-Tech, etc.
· Assist in providing the monthly & quarterly reports to the management team in Japan.
· Consider and develop proposals for the next step of this effort.
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s degree is required; MBA is preferred.
· Four or more years of experience working as a Business Analyst in a VC or corporate strategy role in financial services or Fintech preferred.
· Experience managing relationships with the startup community and/or building the corporate strategy function.
· Outgoing mindset, Ability to build strong professional relationships, and Challenging spirit.
· Knowledge of the following:
o Overview of each BU’s business and how each BU works with other BU’s within Hitachi internally and Hitachi SSB global business structure and operation (HDS, HCC, HAL, HISYS, HISOL, etc.).
o How the startup ecosystem works (accelerator, VC, etc.).
o Ability to develop business plans and document strategies.
o Effective communication skills for a variety of audiences; from presentations to colleagues to executive communications to conference presentations.
·
Ability to
travel up to 40% of the time.
Senior Vice President & Chief Data Officer - Intuit - Mountain View, CA
|
|
1w
Using an unrivaled set of our customers’ data at huge scale, Intuit is in a unique role to solve complex problems at the epicenter of financial and economic opportunity. The benefits we deliver to our customers include: more money, no work and complete confidence.
This is a great opportunity to take Intuit’s data strategy and community to a new level. With data from 64 million tax returns, 3 million from QuickBooks Online, and 22% of the financial transaction volume in the U.S., we are well positioned to use sophisticated technology such as AI and ML to drive the intelligent economy.
Under your leadership, we can use data and technology to improve the odds for the 50% of small businesses who go out of business in the first 5 years, increase the loan approval rate past 40% for our small business customer, and improve individual consumers’ prosperity with ongoing actionable insights on cash management, spending, and effective tax strategies.
Intuit has a culture of innovation, diversity and inclusion. For example, women make up 31% of our technical talent in the U.S. and 29% globally. We’d like that number to be closer to the nearly half of our customers who are women. Help our organization grow in both skill and diversity.
In this role, you will set the strategic vision for and build upon Intuit’s existing data organization, contributing valuable perspective to key business decisions. You will serve as a thought leader with senior leadership on how data can change the game for Intuit. You will be responsible for data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence strategy.
Intuit currently has a robust, 10-year background in AI with over 100 AI patent applications pending, and more than 30 AI/machine learning systems in production today. We are exploring automatic programming from unstructured government documents and have exciting efforts underway to understand the benefits of blockchain (distributed ledger systems for identity and accounting). Other emerging uses of data is with our development of intelligent conversational UI systems, and the step change in how consumers interact with our tax products, eventually with the goal of having taxes done for them. Many of these innovations will be possible with the use of data and emerging technologies.
This position will report to Intuit’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
Professional experience
Your experience should include advanced analytics expertise, and strategic, business and people management experience. This will allow you to leverage your prior success within a complex business that has enormous amounts of transactional, repeatable data.
We’re looking for an executive who will effectively lead our diverse group of high-performing technologists, data engineers, and business leaders. From a leadership perspective, you should have executive presence, communication skills to effectively articulate your vision, and the ability to influence business leaders at Intuit and across the industry. Qualifications
Lead the strategy, planning, and engineering for Data at Intuit. Ensure the company has technology levels and thought leadership for competitive capabilities around Data
Ensure that data platforms are robust and well built. Drive consolidation of platforms from consumer and core engineering organizations
Drive and lead the development of consumer business intelligence to scale appropriately to support product and business growth
Demonstrated experience in leading and driving Big Data initiatives in the public cloud
Demonstrated experience in building and leading high-performing teams with top market talent
Demonstrated leadership experience in a large, complex, global organization—ability to effectively work and communicate across organizational lines
Ability to drive problem solving from an abstract high level as well as from deep in the details
Personal characteristics
A true self-starter that can quickly and independently assesses business requirements and become a trusted and integral part of the executive team
Open and frequent communicator at all levels of the organization with a genuine sensitivity and commitment to the development needs of the organization
Established team builder in a global setting; attracts top talent across geographies and develops them
Understands how to integrate customers, data teams and engineers in such a way that drives excitement, innovation, continuous improvement and significantly improves performance
Proven ability to quickly gain trust, negotiate business objectives, have constructive debate, and work directly with a broad group of senior executives, including partnering with peer leaders, business units, and the broader Intuit Product Development community
Be Decisive. Proven, solid decision-making processes. Ability to balance principles and data along with judgment
Be Bold. Outstanding business acumen that hits the sweet-spot of being strategic and "hands-on"
Inspires action. Positively impacts behavior of others and encourages them to achieve high performance and personal satisfaction through a sense of purpose and spirit of collaboration
Organizational role model. Has an entrepreneurial "own the outcome" mindset, applied at scale and working with others
A charismatic motivator and thought leader in the Data organization with advanced project management skills and the ability to effectively lead teams
Ability to present complex technical information in a clear, confident and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including non-technical individuals
Education
BSCS required, with STEM PhD preferred
VP of Software Engineering - Clause - Remote
|
|
1w
We're looking to immediately hire a senior software engineer to help us build and architect our patent pending products that will power the future of legal contracts. We need someone who can take features from start to finish. The right team member is an engineer who can quickly iterate, teach themselves new skills as required, and turn concepts into functionality. Our team is small so you will be able to take on responsibility, hire and manage the engineering team, and work closely with our CEO and COO.
Requirements: We are looking for the 1% - the best technical minds to lead our engineering team with a proficiency in or ability to learn:
- Distributed Systems
- NodeJS, functional programming (Scala), metaprogramming
- RESTful API skills (building and integration)
- Experience/interest in distributed systems and blockchain
- Self-driven and can work without supervision
- Rapid prototyping
- Willing to work remotely in a distributed team
-Willing to do everything they can do make the company succeed
-Good interpersonal skills
Overall, 2+ years experience in an engineering position preferred.
Benefits
: At Clause, you'll be able to help define a new space by getting in on the ground floor as a co-founder at an path-breaking, venture-baked, and rapidly growing startup. Our founding team consists of forward-thinking entrepreneurs that love technology and are widely recognized leaders at the intersection of law, business, and technology. You will be leading the engineering team on a space-defining product and have access to a world-class network of entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders from our network at Seedcamp (Europe's leading early-stage investors). We're creating an open and engaging culture for developers that attracts and retains the best people. Our compensation is an annual salary of $40,000 - $50,000 and c.4-5% equity (dependent upon experience and skills).
Business Development Expert - Business Development Expert - Global CoE - SAP - Palo Alto, CA
|
|
1w
Work Area: Sales
Expected Travel: 0 - 50%
Career Status: Professional
Employment Type: Regular Full Time
The Business Development Expert is focused on the Global CoE for SAP Leonardo.
SAP Leonardo brings industry-leading capabilities and products together to provide the industry’s only Digital Business System - built to not only drive innovation as companies explore digital transformation, but to scale that innovation and allow businesses to truly transform. With Leonardo, SAP will deliver thoughtfully packaged (by industry ) innovative capabilities and services to engage with new customers in the context of their business. We will also integrate the capabilities of Leonardo into our core business applications so existing customers leverage their existing SAP investments to get the benefits of these transformative capabilities at scale. Leonardo will enable companies to both rapidly innovate and seamlessly scale innovations that can transform them into digital companies .
Unlike our competition, Leonardo provides a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, integrated, simple solutions including services that can be used out of the box without requiring expensive custom build. The key elements of Leonardo are:
Innovation: New capabilities in areas such as Blockchain, Machine Learning, IoT, Big Data, and Analytics
Integration: A comprehensive and integrated portfolio that enables seamless transition from innovation to scale leveraging SAP Cloud Platform
Simplification: Modular capabilities that can be bought and consumed easily and that are easy to integrate with SAP and non-SAP systems.
Services: Design Thinking and prototyping across the portfolio to bring innovative thinking to life and accelerate customer buying cycles.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
Business Development Experts provide leadership and drive the execution of growth plans across the target market for both Software and Cloud environments cross- industry and customer segment. Define our competitive advantage and establish the key reasons for customers and prospects to leverage cloud deployment models and other innovative technologies to achieve strategic business objectives. Guide efforts to develop local capabilities with time, enabling market leadership to respond most quickly to growth opportunities. Drive syndication of best practice programs, tools, methods and processes to accelerate profitable performance and market penetration. Identify, evaluate and execute on investment opportunities.
EXPECTATIONS AND TASKS
Area 1: Serve as a member of professional business development “virtual” team delivering results across a target market in a best-in-class manner, leveraging the broader organization. Recruiting global and regional resources to drive programs and initiatives.
Area 2: Ensure new deals and revenue programs can be commercialized and are executable in a target market. Focus on driving profitable revenue results, executing on revenue generating deals and programs and developing and fostering related commercialization capabilities in a target market.
Area 3: Place a premium on execution and generating results in support of the target market business plan. Develop creative, workable alternatives to enable opportunities. Work effectively in a team environment and generate high impact results. Ramp-up scalable revenue programs. Focus on the highest value priorities and tactfully push through resistance to change.
Tasks: Ensure that work streams are delivered on scope, on budget and on time and will coordinate periodic status meetings and be responsible for detailed status reporting to applicable global, regional, local leadership. Responsible for identifying performance improvement ideas and working with the leadership to implement the ideas. Coordinate with the global teams on other operational topics such as communications, budget, resource planning and tools, 3rd party partnership negotiations and defining contractual obligations.
EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS / SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
Required skills
Experience in program planning and / or evaluating new business development opportunities in new or emerging markets.
Experience in Cloud in the B2B environment.
Proficient understanding of SAP, its products and solutions, partners, markets and competition.
Understanding of cloud, Hosted Services, and SaaS/ PaaS models, cloud -based commerce/ business networks.
Fluency in English, any other language an asset.
Preferred skills
Fluency in the language of local markets desirable.
WORK EXPERIENCE
10+ years professional business experience, international business experience preferred in enterprise software sales, sales enablement industry operations, corporate development.
3 + years of SAP work experience.
Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering or Computer Science required from an accredited university. MBA or advanced degree in related discipline preferred.
LOCATION
Palo Alto
Senior Program Manager - Microsoft - Redmond, WA
|
|
1w
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
- BS or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
- 6+ years of software development or program management experience
- 6+ years of experience in the Financial Services Industry
- 2+ years of experience with audit or regulatory work
- 2+ years in security and compliance in a cloud environment
- 3+ years’ experience in the financial industry OR as a program manager, product manager or engineer
- Demonstrated experience delivering cross-group projects and driving change
- Highly effective communication and collaboration across teams
- Track record of high-quality, self-directed, timely execution, and attention to detail
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request to askstaff@microsoft.com.
Senior Software Engineer - Microsoft - Redmond, WA
|
|
1w
We are chartered to offer critical mass of Azure services and APIs in the Azure Stack. You get to work on a wide range of Azure features in bringing them to the Azure Stack such as managed disks, multi-region enablement, multi cloud and multi-version targeting, etc. You get to experience Open Source and Microsoft modern app technologies such as Azure Resource Manager, CloudFoundry, BlockChain, containers, etc.
You will work in a dynamic the V1 environment making impact in the Microsoft cloud business. We are looking for solid developers to drive design and implementation of various app dev features and services across Azure, Azure Stack, Azure SDKs/PS/CLI and Azure VS Dev Tools. As a team, we welcome smart, motivated engineers, with positive V1 attitude, ready to translate ambiguity into concrete elegant deliverables that move the needle for the customer.
We value your passion, clarity and integrity. We want you to feel motivated to make Azure hybrid cloud and the Azure Stack the greatest thing it could be and enjoy doing so. We want you to experience the growth mindset (Microsoft cultural principle) by learning and expanding your ability to impact the outcome.
Required Qualifications:
- 5+ years of industry experience
- 3+ years of C++, C#, C, Java OR Python
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related technical field, or 8 years of industry equivalent experience. Post-graduate degree a plus
- Solid CS fundamentals
- Fluent in multi-threaded programming, strong inclination for architecting at scale
- Excellent technical design, problem solving and debugging skills
- Ability to plan, schedule and deliver quality software
- Azure experience is a big plus
|Director, Treasury Operations - Microsoft - Redmond, WA
|
|
1w
The Director of Treasury Operations is responsible for Treasury Operations of Microsoft's $130B cash and investment portfolios and will lead a high performing team overseeing Investment Operations, Cash Operations, and Trade Finance. Strong knowledge of fixed income securities, FX, derivatives, securities lending, collateral management, cash management, trade finance instruments and accounting is expected.
Responsibilities
Key responsibilities:
Drive operational excellence and controls for daily trade confirmations and settlements of fixed income, equity, FX, derivatives, buyback, debt, and futures, representing over 30,000 trades and $1T in annual notionals.
Oversee global cash management team including cash positioning, concentration, FX settlements, lockbox services, bank fees, subsidiary funding, and cash movements of $600B annually.
Assess risk of underlying processes and systems. Implement policies and controls to strengthen pipelines.
Drive vision and strategy of digitization around banking and SWIFT initiatives, including the implementation of ISO 20022 XML, global payments innovation, MT798 for trade finance, APIs and blockchain.
Responsible for regulatory compliance including analysis of impacts and operational readiness for regulations such as EMIR, PSD2, GDPR, central reporting of derivatives, and collateral margining.
Partner with teams across Microsoft such as A/P, A/R, and UST to deliver effective and innovative banking and payment solutions.
Manage bank relationships to drive new solutions and implement competitive fee structures.
Work with field and Microsoft sales teams to evangelize Treasurys digital transformation journey and support innovative solutions for our customers and partners. Qualifications
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree with emphasis in Business Administration/Finance or related field is required
Minimum of 10 years of work experience in Treasury or related field
Strong analytical, problem solving, and decision-making skills
Strong oral and written communication skills.
Have a learner mindset.
Be curious and continuously seek to learn and develop
Strong leadership and people management experience
Excellent relationship management and communication skills
Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively across Capital Markets, Treasury Controllers Group, Tax, CELA, IT, sales, and other teams with proven success of delivering impact on cross-functional efforts
Must have the ability lead a team under pressure and deliver to tight deadlines
Motivated self-starter that can identify and articulate business and customer values through technology
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request to askstaff@microsoft.com
Common Frameworks Architect - Equities & Securities Services Technology - Citi - Jersey City, NJ
|
|
1w
Education: Bachelor's Degree
Job Function: Technology
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular
Travel Time: No
Job ID: 17025168
Description
About Citi Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Our core activities are safeguarding assets, lending money, making payments and accessing the capital markets on behalf of our clients. Citi’s Mission and Value Proposition explains what we do and Citi Leadership Standards explain how we do it. Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner to our clients by responsibly providing financial services that enable growth and economic progress. We strive to earn and maintain our clients’ and the public’s trust by constantly adhering to the highest ethical standards and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. Our Leadership Standards is a common set of skills and expected behaviors that illustrate how our employees should work every day to be successful and strengthens our ability to execute against our strategic priorities. Diversity is a key business imperative and a source of strength at Citi. We serve clients from every walk of life, every background and every origin. Our goal is to have our workforce reflect this same diversity at all levels. Citi has made it a priority to foster a culture where the best people want to work, where individuals are promoted based on merit, where we value and demand respect for others and where opportunities to develop are widely available to all. Description: Senior Application Engineer is responsible for driving innovation, conducting proof of concepts, adhering to compliance with roadmaps while being owning the performance and delivery of the common frameworks and applications within Equities. Equities and Securities Services Technology is looking for a Senior Application Engineer to join a very dynamic, cross functional Shared Services Technology organization responsible for leading Architecture and the Common frameworks team. The role is responsible for:
Working closely with FinTechs and Startups in evaluating new technologies, conducting proof of concepts
Working with the enterprise engineering team to onboard new technologies
Delivering proof of concepts utilizing Blockchain based technologies and participating in industry forums groups
Providing thought leadership in emerging technologies
Working closely with the business facing technology teams in building and maintaining front to back application roadmaps (both present and future)
Delivering cloud based applications and frameworks
Delivering tools that enable Dev Ops data analytics
Working closely with the business and technology partners in defining the architecture, plans for common applications and frameworks utilized across the business facing technology teams.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate
Has a proven track record of delivering technology innovation
Has excellent communication skills
Is able to demonstrate thought leadership
Can influence various technology teams through actions
Is able to deliver working prototypes working as a team
Is able to manage in a complex environment
Is able to build standards
Is a proponent of agile and test driven development
Is a deep analytical thinker
Has core development background and is not afraid to use new development tools and languages
Is able to manage Risk, run a team, track progress against plans and is able to deliver to business needs
Has published articles, blogs, and is well regarded in the industry
Blockchain Public Relations Specialist - Transform Group - New York, NY
1w
Leading PR firm in the blockchain / cryptocurrency sector (100+ clients since 2013, including 30+ ICOs, including Ethereum, Gnosis, Golem, Maidsafe, Augur) is growing like wildfire and needs TOP talent with both blockchain passion and traditional media relations skills, persistence and creativity. Established relationships with top tech and business media a big plus. Digital currency is up 800 percent in past eight months and we are the go-to solution in the industry, so we need to keep up with demand without compromising on quality.
For plug and play pro's who have worked on blockchain accounts, we will offer the top package you can find in the agency world because we aren't newbies in the space and can keep you full of quality account work from day one. For promising PR pro's interested in crytpo, or crytpo enthusiasts with the smarts and drive to learn PR, we can offer you an array of ramp-up positions, either full or part-time.
Please reply with resume, writing samples and links to your writing and/or media placements. We need you asap.
Job Location:
- New York, NY 10003
Required education:
- Bachelor's
Required experience:
- technology PR or blockchain: 2 years
Required language:
- English - high level of expertise
|Principal Research Scientist - Visa - Palo Alto, CA
1w
Visa Research conducts applied and fundamental research, and was created to lead the company in pushing
the boundaries of payment related technologies on a global scale. We engage with the company's numerous technology and product teams, world-wide business partners, academics, and governments, to explore and develop technologies that will shape the future of the payments industry and impact the lives of billions of people.
We are currently focused on building world-class research teams in three key areas: Security, Data
Analytics, and Future of Payment, and we are looking for outstanding and innovative researchers at all levels of experience as part of the founding Security Research team.
Working on security research at Visa is a unique opportunity at a time when the payments industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and with security technologies as the critical enabler for a growing number of emerging payment models and usage scenarios. We offer you the opportunity to be at the center of innovation in the payments industry and set the security direction for Visa and the future payment ecosystem.
Reporting to the VP of Security at Visa Research, as a Research Scientist you will work with a team to conduct world-class security research and contribute to the long-term research agenda for digital payments, as well as deliver innovative technologies and insights to Visa's strategic products and business. As an integral team member of the extended Research team, you will work on research and development activities with fellow researchers, and work closely with product and technology teams to ensure the successful creation and application of disruptive and innovative security technologies.
This role represents an exciting opportunity to make key contributions to Visa's strategic vision as the world-leading digital payments company. The successful candidate must have an outstanding academic track record in fundamental and applied research with participation in developing innovations. The candidate will be a self-starter comfortable with ambiguity, with strong attention to detail, and excellent collaboration skills.
Responsibilities:
Research and develop cutting-edge security technologies across a large spectrum of disciplines.
Advance the development and integration of big data infrastructure that is highly scalable, efficient, extensible, and secure.
Deliver high-impact intellectual property values through research publications and patents.
Collaborate with team members to deliver innovative technologies, insights and products to Visa business units to resolve their significant product pain-points and create new growth opportunities.
Collaborate with our partners in academia, industry and government on key initiatives to advance our security research agenda.
Work with team members and cross-functional teams (internal/external) that include representation from Technology, Product, Operations, Market Research, etc.
Foster in-depth and productive relationships at all levels with team members and clients internally and externally. Qualifications
PhD degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, or equivalent field with a focus on security, with five to ten years of experience.
Research experience at well-known universities or industry research labs.
Expertise in one or more of the following areas: mobile and distributed systems/cloud computing security, protocols and network security, cryptography and cryptanalysis, payments and cryptocurrencies, data and application security, malware and program analysis, user and data privacy, assurance and formal methods, and related fields.
Strong track record in research publications and impact in the research community.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to think outside the box and innovate.
Demonstrated research project/program management experience is a plus.
Experience in payments or related industry is a plus.
Additional Information
Bottom line? We outthink ordinary. Discover what you can do at IBM.
In this exciting role you will
be involved in working directly with industry teams and leaders throughout Public Sector to market and implement Blockchain based security solutions.
You will work with IBM Research, security practitioners, architects, business partners & other stakeholders to identify appropriate blockchain security use cases, design and develop blockchain security solutions for different vertical markets.
Analyze technology industry & market trends to identify key partners and develop go-to- market approaches for blockchain security solutions.
Contribute to the technical direction.
Function as a key contributor for pre-sales activities for blockchain business opportunities. Support business captures and proposal writing.
Lead solution engineering and project delivery to customers. The Public Service Sector consulting practice is a trusted advisor to federal, state and local governments, partnering to meet challenges and responding quickly to citizen demands, business needs, new economic conditions, and changing legislative priorities and policies
BENEFITS
Health Insurance. Paid time off. Corporate Holidays. Sick leave. Family planning. Financial Guidance. Competitive 401K. Training and Learning.
CAREER GROWTH
Our goal is to be essential to the world, which starts with our people. Company wide we kicked off an internal talent strategy program called Go Organic. At our core, we are committed to believing and investing in our workforce through:
Skill development: helping our employees grow their foundational skills
Finding the dream job at IBM: navigating our company with the potential for many careers by channeling an employee’s strengths and career aspirations
Diversity of people: Diversity of thought driving collective innovation
In 2015, Go Organic filled approximately 50% of our open positions with internal talent that were promoted into the role.
CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP
With an employee population of 375,000 in over 170 countries, amazingly we connect, collaborate, and care. IBMers drive a corporate culture of shared responsibility. We love grand challenges and everyday improvements for our company and for the world. We care about each other, our clients, and the communities we live, work, and play in!
- 3+ years of experience with distributed systems design · 7+ years of experience with systems engineering and software development · 3+ years of experience with blockchain technology or related cryptographic research · 3+ years of Cryptography research experience · 5+ years of C/C++ experience, especially writing distributed systems · In-depth understanding of internet networking
- Experience modifying and extending the Bitcoin core or related codebase · Expertise in cryptography, especially the mathematics behind cryptocurrency · Prior experience in designing, implementing and deploying a blockchain.
As a Senior Software Engineer you will be an integral part of a team working to strategically apply blockchain technologies to new and innovative business areas, resulting in high-throughput transaction systems at global scale. If you want to work on extremely challenging technology problems of global scale, then this is the role for you.
As a Senior Software Engineer you will be responsible for:
* Component and framework designs supporting the deployment of a global blockchain system supporting a high volume of transactions.
* Prototyping and proof-of-concept experiments to prove out design decisions.
* Development and demonstration of a working prototype with a path to production.
About the Team
Akamai Labs is building a new team with a mission to strategically apply blockchain technology to business requirements for a highly available, high throughput, highly secure transaction system.
Qualifications
Required Education and Experience
Applicants must meet one of the following education and experience requirements:
* 8 years of relevant experience and a Bachelor’s degree or
* 6 years of relevant experience and a Master’s degree or
* 3 years of relevant experience and a PhD
Required Skills
* 5+ years experience with 1 or more of the following languages—C/C++, Go, Java, Python.
* 3+ years experience with relational and/or NoSQL databases.
* 3+ years experience working on Linux/Unix platforms.
* 1+ years experience designing, implementing and deploying a blockchain, cryptocurrency or something similar.
Desired Skills
* Experience modifying and extending the Bitcoin core or related codebase.
* Contribution to open source cryptocurrency projects.
* C/C++ experience.
* Expertise in cryptography, especially the mathematics behind cryptocurrency.
* Experience in banking and financial transactions.
* Site reliability engineering and/or related work including service performance.
* Experience building scalable servers or distributed systems.
* Proven track record of delivering large amounts of high quality, complex code.
* Highly responsible, self-disciplined, self-managed, self-motivated, able to work with little or no supervision.
* Extensive experience working on multiple projects at a time in a fast paced, results oriented environment.
* Excellent written and verbal communications skills.
About KeepKey:
KeepKey manufactures and sells a premium hardware wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. It protects your digital currency from hackers and thieves. It offers cutting-edge security in a beautiful package. This Washington-based company has affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide. We are looking for you to join our team!
Job Description:
- Perform final assembly and packaging of the product
- Manage all outgoing shipments
- Receive incoming parts
- Test components
- Accurately monitor all parts movement
- Track and report inventory levels
- Organize outgoing shipments
- Communicate with team regarding shipments
- Follow instructions and duties as requested by supervisor
Qualifications:
- High school diploma
- Basic computer skills
- Organization skills
- Attention to detail
- Time management
- Problem solving
This is a 30hr/week position.
To apply, please send your resume along with a short introduction and the job description. We look forward to hearing from you!
Job Type: Contract
Salary: $40,000.00 /year
Job Location:
- Redmond, WA
Required education:
- High school or equivalent
Required experience:
- Shipping and Receiving: 1 year
This is a regular work hour shift that will include some evening or weekend roles for maintenance related tasks
About KeepKey:
KeepKey manufactures and sells a premium hardware wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. It protects your digital currency from hackers and thieves. It offers cutting-edge security in a beautiful package. This Washington-based company has affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide. We are looking for you to join our team!
Job Description:
The success of our business is founded on our great relationships with our usersWe are looking for someone who will be able to work with our customers in a professional manner. Our customers expects top notch service. We are looking to keep providing white glove service as we continue to grow our user base.
You will be closely working with the rest of our team to provide support for all of our users. This position requires an individual who is self-motivated and takes responsibility for working with users until their problem is resolved. You will be interfacing with customers and resolve client support and technical issues. You must be a problem solver with the ability to come up with different options and solutions for various technical problems. Additionally, you must also be an excellent people person and be willing to work patiently with the most demanding customer.
Responsibilities:
- Provide client support and technical issue resolutions via Ticketing System, Social Media and other electronic medium.
- Proactively identify and resolve customer problems.
- Provide escalation support
- Prepare quality written correspondence, including case documentation, social media service postings, outage reports, knowledgebase articles, customer escalation summary reports, and follow-up reports.
- Utilize tact, judgment and have excellent communication skills to defuse and resolve conflicts.
- Delivers timely customer support focused on root cause identification, analysis, prevention and knowledge transfer.
- Perform other duties as required or assigned.
Qualifications:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Must be dependable with a great work ethic, demonstrate initiative, ownership of issues, and exceptional attitude. Highly flexible, adaptable, and able to deal with uncertainty in an extremely high-paced environment.
- Must be a people person with strong ability to resolve both technical and non-technical problems.
- 2 years of progressive customer service, customer support and technical troubleshooting prefered.
- Internet, networking and system configuration troubleshooting knowledge.
- Knowledge of Windows, Mac, and OS functionality and troubleshooting
- High School Degree required.
- Cryptocurrency enthusiasts encourages to apply.
Qualified candidates interested in joining a challenging, fast-paced, and growth oriented organization are encouraged to send their resume including an introduction. Please include job description. We look forward to hearing from you!
Job Type: Contract
Salary: $40,000.00 to $60,000.00 /year
Job Location:
- Redmond, WA
Required education:
- High school or equivalent
Required experience:
- Customer Service Skills: 2 years
A rapidly growing computer hardware company has an immediate opening for a proven PC Repair Technician. Full-time job with great benefits.
Company Details:
Our company is focused on 2 areas:
1. Shark Mining – Building cryptocurrency mining computers (mining rigs). More details: https://sharkmining.com/
2. BIZON – External graphics cards for Mac computers. This is an expansion chassis that are designed especially for NVIDIA GTX graphics cards. Connect BizonBOX to any Mac and get boost in video editing, render, and 3D modeling software up to 10X times.
500+ Silicon-Valley and worldwide based companies trust BIZON (Tesla, Samsung, Canon, Google, Amazon, Oculus, Facebook, Stanford University, BBDO).
More details: https://bizon-tech.com/us/bizonbox3-egpu.html/
Responsibilities:
- Building PCs from parts according to guidelines.
- Quality control (running graphics cards benchmarks and tests).
- Repair, Troubleshoot hardware and software issues.
- Verify functionality of hardware components.
- Process customer returns (RMA) (check damages, test, repair).
Requirements:
- 2+ years PC build experience (gaming PCs or workstations/servers).
- Demonstrable diagnostic skills and PC repair skills.
- Basic understanding of electronics and electrical circuits.
- Basic knowledge of computer hardware components.
- Working knowledge of Windows operating system software (Mac OS a plus).
- Must be very comfortable and effective interacting via email, over the phone, and in person.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with absolute fluency in English.
- Have extreme attention to detail, while working as a member of a team.
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds.
- Overtime opportunity available.
- Must be able to pass a background check.
- Able to type a minimum of 40 words per minute.
Hours are Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm
How to Apply
Please submit your RESUME.
BIZON is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Employer. Women, minorities, veterans, and individuals with disabilities as well as other qualified individuals are encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin or other protected class status.
Job Type: Full-time
Visa Research conducts applied and fundamental research, and was created to lead the company in pushing the boundaries of payment related technologies on a global scale. We engage with the company's numerous technology and product teams, world-wide business partners, academics, and governments, to explore and develop technologies that will shape the future of the payments industry and impact the lives of billions of people.
We are currently focused on building world-class research teams in three key areas: Security, Data Analytics, and Future of Payment, and we are looking for outstanding and innovative researchers at all levels of
experience as part of the founding Security Research team.
Working on security research at Visa is a unique opportunity at a time when the payments industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and with security technologies as the critical enabler for a growing number of emerging payment models and usage scenarios. We offer you the opportunity to be at the center of innovation in the payments industry and set the security direction for Visa and the future payment ecosystem.
Reporting to the VP of Security at Visa Research, as a Research Scientist you will work with a team to conduct world-class security research and contribute to the long-term research agenda for digital payments, as well as deliver innovative technologies and insights to Visa's strategic products and business. As an integral team member of the extended Research team, you will work on research and development activities with fellow researchers, and work closely with product and technology teams to ensure the successful creation and application of disruptive and innovative security technologies.
This role represents an exciting opportunity to make key contributions to Visa's strategic vision as the world-leading digital payments company. The successful candidate must have an outstanding academic track record in fundamental and applied research with participation in developing innovations. The candidate will be a self-starter comfortable with ambiguity, with strong attention to detail, and excellent collaboration skills.
Responsibilities:
Research and develop cutting-edge security technologies across a large spectrum of disciplines.
Advance the development and integration of big data infrastructure that is highly scalable, efficient, extensible, and secure.
Deliver high-impact intellectual property values through research publications and patents.
Collaborate with team members to deliver innovative technologies, insights and products to Visa business units to resolve their significant product pain-points and create new growth opportunities.
Collaborate with our partners in academia, industry and government on key initiatives to advance our security research agenda.
Work with team members and cross-functional teams (internal/external) that include representation from Technology, Product, Operations, Market Research, etc.
Foster in-depth and productive relationships at all levels with team members and clients internally and externally. Qualifications
PhD degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, or equivalent field with a focus on security, and five years of experience.
Research experience at well-known universities or industry research labs.
Expertise in one or more of the following areas: mobile and distributed systems/cloud computing security, protocols and network security, cryptography and cryptanalysis, payments and cryptocurrencies, data and application security, malware and program analysis, user and data privacy, assurance and formal methods, and related fields.
Strong track record in research publications and impact in the research community.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to think outside the box and innovate.
Demonstrated research project/program management experience is a plus.
Experience in payments or related industry is a plus.
“Visa will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of Article 49 of the San Francisco Police Code.”
Visa Research conducts applied and fundamental research, and was created to lead the company in pushing the boundaries of payment related technologies on a global scale. We engage with the company's numerous technology and product teams, world-wide business partners, academics, and governments, to explore and develop technologies that will shape the future of the payments industry and impact the lives of billions of people.
We are currently focused on building world-class research teams in three key areas: Security, Data Analytics, and Future of Payment, and we are looking for outstanding and innovative researchers at all levels of
experience as part of the founding Security Research team.
Working on security research at Visa is a unique opportunity at a time when the payments industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and with security technologies as the critical enabler for a growing number of emerging payment models and usage scenarios. We offer you the opportunity to be at the center of innovation in the payments industry and set the security direction for Visa and the future payment ecosystem.
Reporting to the VP of Security at Visa Research, as a Research Scientist you will work with a team to conduct world-class security research and contribute to the long-term research agenda for digital payments, as well as deliver innovative technologies and insights to Visa's strategic products and business. As an integral team member of the extended Research team, you will work on research and development activities with fellow researchers, and work closely with product and technology teams to ensure the successful creation and application of disruptive and innovative security technologies.
This role represents an exciting opportunity to make key contributions to Visa's strategic vision as the world-leading digital payments company. The successful candidate must have an outstanding academic track record in fundamental and applied research with participation in developing innovations. The candidate will be a self-starter comfortable with ambiguity, with strong attention to detail, and excellent collaboration skills.
Responsibilities:
Research and develop cutting-edge security technologies across a large spectrum of disciplines.
Advance the development and integration of big data infrastructure that is highly scalable, efficient, extensible, and secure.
Deliver high-impact intellectual property values through research publications and patents.
Collaborate with team members to deliver innovative technologies, insights and products to Visa business units to resolve their significant product pain-points and create new growth opportunities.
Collaborate with our partners in academia, industry and government on key initiatives to advance our security research agenda.
Work with team members and cross-functional teams (internal/external) that include representation from Technology, Product, Operations, Market Research, etc.
Foster in-depth and productive relationships at all levels with team members and clients internally and externally. Qualifications
PhD degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, or equivalent field with a focus on security, and five years of experience.
Research experience at well-known universities or industry research labs.
Expertise in one or more of the following areas: mobile and distributed systems/cloud computing security, protocols and network security, cryptography and cryptanalysis, payments and cryptocurrencies, data and application security, malware and program analysis, user and data privacy, assurance and formal methods, and related fields.
Strong track record in research publications and impact in the research community.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to think outside the box and innovate.
Demonstrated research project/program management experience is a plus.
Experience in payments or related industry is a plus.
“Visa will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of Article 49 of the San Francisco Police Code.”
Visa Research
Launched just two years ago in order to complement a broader strategy to ensure and extend Visa’s financial technology leadership position, Visa Research aims to accelerate innovation based on sound understanding and novel application of new and disruptive technologies with a focus on the scientific foundations of existing, and future commerce related technologies across broad time horizons. We conduct fundamental and applied research on the most challenging problems in the payment industry and provides technical thought leadership to guide the company’s future. We collaborate with the broader scientific research community, including academia, as well as with internal R&D and product groups, as well as the broader digital commerce ecosystem.
Job Description and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Senior Vice President and head of Visa Research, the Vice President and Head of Security Research is responsible for setting the research agenda and driving innovation in a number of broadly strategic areas, including ongoing projects in systems security, advanced cryptography, blockchain, and additional technologies that are critical for payments. You will lead and continue to build upon the existing world-class team of research scientists, with varying levels of experience from new PhD to Principal Researcher, as Visa Research continues to build out the organization over the coming years. You will interface with a number of internal and cross-functional product and technology organizations to understand their technology strategies and you will lead initiatives to address both short and long-term challenges for Visa and the greater digital commerce ecosystem. This will include engaging with and influencing the broader scientific research community across both academia and industry, and you will explore and drive technologies that are potentially disruptive to the payments industry.
This role represents an exciting opportunity to make key contributions to Visa's strategic vision to champion payment security. The successful candidate must have an outstanding record of accomplishment in fundamental and applied research with groundbreaking innovations, as well as strong leadership skills for shaping and executing a shared technology vision and fostering a culture that encourages in-depth research and open collaboration. The successful candidate will be a self-starter comfortable with ambiguity, with strong attention to detail, and excellent hands-on system building skills. Qualifications
Qualifications
- PhD in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, or the equivalent with a focus on security and a strong record of research publications and impact in the research community.
- Experience (ten or more years) conducting research at well-known university or industry labs in one or more of the following areas: mobile and distributed systems/cloud computing security, protocols and network security, cryptography and cryptanalysis, payments and cryptocurrencies, data and application security, malware and program analysis, user and data privacy, assurance and formal methods, and related fields.
- Excellent leadership skills and experience (five or more years) leading and building teams of ten to twenty research scientists, architects, and engineers with various levels of experience in academic, industry, and industry research environments, and managing the multi-year research lifecycle process from conceptualization through to technology or solution hand-off and productization.
- Acumen, conviction, and confidence to evangelize and provide thought leadership to the long-term Visa and Visa Research technology roadmap.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, demonstrated ability to think outside the box and innovate on a consistent basis, and the ability to assimilate a diverse set of specialized technology and business domains.
- Expertise in data analytics and machine learning is a plus.
- Experience in payments or related industry is a plus.
Responsibilities
- Own strategy for adding new digital assets to the Kraken Exchange
- Define criteria and own analysis to prioritize addition of new digital assets
- Work with digital asset partners to identify technical implications for deploying new tokens and potential new blockchain tech
- Assess ongoing success for digital assets to identify opportunities for improvement
- Own Kraken’s Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) strategy
- Identify potential M&A targets to drive Kraken’s growth plan
- Execute the entire M&A deal process, including due diligence, negotiation, legal review, etc.
- 4+ years of experience in corporate development or a related field - venture capital, investment banking, etc.
- Strong knowledge of the Crypto/Blockchain industry
- Experience with driving multiple business deals through all phases - opportunity identification, negotiation, legal review, and close
- Excellent analytical skills - experience building DCFs, financial growth models, revenue projections, market data models, etc.
- Technical background or knowledge of software/internet products and services
- Knowledge of global financial regulations
- International business experience a plus
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
Join an outstanding team of engineers and manage projects that will make cryptocurrencies usable for business. BitGo is pioneering true safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
Opportunities::
- Join a team and learn about state-of-the-art front end security, operational security, backend security for RESTful APIs, and more. We build layers of security protection with isolated privileges combined with state-of-the-art monitoring and intrusion detection.
- Work side by side with our Founding CTO and CEO.
- Work with the brightest in software security.
- 2-8 years professional experience as a software engineer.
- Javascript, MongoDB, Cryptography, Scalability, Security, Bitcoin.
- Experience building backend systems that are highly scalable, highly optimized and secure.
- Detail-oriented with special attention to design.
- Team player (startup experience highly desired).
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science.
- A passion for bitcoin.
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
Join an outstanding team of engineers and manage projects that will make cryptocurrencies usable for business. BitGo is pioneering true safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
Opportunities::
- Be the team lead for our Ethereum backend efforts.
- Get a first hand view of what it takes to build and deliver software in the blockchain technical security space.
- Join a team and learn about state-of-the-art front end security, operational security, backend security for RESTful APIs, and more. We build layers of security protection with isolated privileges combined with state-of-the-art monitoring and intrusion detection.
- Work side by side with one of the strongest engineering teams in the cryptocurrency space.
- Work with the brightest in software security.
- BitGo is the world’s largest transaction processor in Bitcoin; this is your opportunity to create the world’s largest transaction processor in Ethereum!
- 2-8 years professional experience as a software engineer.
- Cryptography, Security, Bitcoin, MongoDB, Javascript.
- Hands-on experience with implementing Digital Signature Algorithms.
- Experience with smart contracts preferred.
- Willingness to work on multiple crypto assets.
- Apply blockchain security technologies (beyond the world of fin-tech and crypto-currency).
- Evaluate, analyze and target weaknesses in cryptographic security systems and algorithms.
- Design robust security systems to prevent vulnerabilities.
- Write high caliber code on a daily basis to satisfy product requirements.
- Team player (startup experience highly desired).
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Technomathematics, or Cryptography.
- Hands-on experience with at least one of the following technologies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, ECDSA.
- A passion for Ethereum and a willingness to learn.
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
Join an outstanding team of engineers and manage projects that will make cryptocurrencies usable for business. BitGo is pioneering true safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
Opportunities::
- Be the team lead for our Ripple backend efforts.
- Get a first hand view of what it takes to build and deliver software in the blockchain technical security space.
- Join a team and learn about state-of-the-art front end security, operational security, backend security for RESTful APIs, and more. We build layers of security protection with isolated privileges combined with state-of-the-art monitoring and intrusion detection.
- Work side by side with one of the strongest engineering teams in the cryptocurrency space.
- Work with the brightest in software security.
- BitGo is the world’s largest transaction processor in Bitcoin; this is your opportunity to create the world’s largest transaction processor in Ripple!
- 2-8 years professional experience as a software engineer.
- Cryptography, Security, Bitcoin, MongoDB, Javascript.
- Hands-on experience with implementing Digital Signature Algorithms.
- Willingness to work on multiple crypto assets.
- Apply blockchain security technologies (beyond the world of fin-tech and crypto-currency).
- Evaluate, analyze and target weaknesses in cryptographic security systems and algorithms.
- Design robust security systems to prevent vulnerabilities.
- Write high caliber code on a daily basis to satisfy product requirements.
- Team player (startup experience highly desired).
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Technomathematics, or Cryptography.
- Hands-on experience with at least one of the following technologies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, ECDSA.
- A passion for Ripple and a willingness to learn.
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
Join an outstanding team of engineers and manage projects that will make cryptocurrencies usable for business. BitGo is pioneering true safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
Opportunities::
- Be the team lead for our Litecoin backend efforts.
- Get a first hand view of what it takes to build and deliver software in the blockchain technical security space.
- Join a team and learn about state-of-the-art front end security, operational security, backend security for RESTful APIs, and more. We build layers of security protection with isolated privileges combined with state-of-the-art monitoring and intrusion detection.
- Work side by side with one of the strongest engineering teams in the cryptocurrency space.
- Work with the brightest in software security.
- BitGo is the world’s largest transaction processor in Bitcoin; this is your opportunity to create the world’s largest transaction processor in Litecoin!
- 2-8 years professional experience as a software engineer.
- Cryptography, Security, Bitcoin, MongoDB, Javascript.
- Hands-on experience with implementing Digital Signature Algorithms.
- Willingness to work on multiple crypto assets.
- Apply blockchain security technologies (beyond the world of fin-tech and crypto-currency).
- Evaluate, analyze and target weaknesses in cryptographic security systems and algorithms.
- Design robust security systems to prevent vulnerabilities.
- Write high caliber code on a daily basis to satisfy product requirements.
- Team player (startup experience highly desired).
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Technomathematics, or Cryptography.
- Hands-on experience with at least one of the following technologies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, ECDSA.
- A passion for Litecoin and a willingness to learn.
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
:
Building disruptive products takes vision, innovation, passion, technical chops, drive to deliver, collaboration and execution. In a nutshell we need great people, who strive for excellence in all their endeavors and who have a track of success! We are looking for candidates with a hands-on mentality who “think out of the box”, are not risk averse and want to build products that will change the world. We aspire to provide a working environment, culture and leadership team that inspires greatness on a daily basis offering transparency, ownership and integrity.
BitGo is one of very few companies in the blockchain space known for delivering real product with customers transacting significant amounts of money today. We’re pioneering a unified platform delivering scalability, safety and security for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more. Come be a part of the team that will enable digital assets to extend beyond the fringe and into mainstream business. We’re growing and we’re winning.
Opportunities:
:
- Join a team and learn about state-of-the-art front end security, operational security, backend security for RESTful APIs, and more. We build layers of security protection with isolated privileges combined with state-of-the-art monitoring and intrusion detection.
- Work side by side with our Founding CTO and CEO.
- Work with the brightest in software security.
BitGo is looking for a DevOps Engineer that will work closely with our operations and engineering teams to ensure high availability and security for the BitGo platform. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Linux system administration, automation, AWS and security. Operating highly visible production environments is also a required skillset and the right candidate will understand how to maintain peak signal to noise ratios with aggregated application, host, network and security events. We use lots of open source software which will allow you to be as creative as you like. There’s a lot of opportunity to learn and advance your knowledge while working with one of the most amazing development teams in the area.
Linux:
Administration
Shell scripting
Strong networking skill-set
System hardening
Automation (puppet)
Log aggregation and dashboarding (ELK stack)
Host/network monitoring and alerting
AWS:
Console
EC2
Security Groups
ELB, subnet ACLs
Security:
HIDS/NIDS
IPSEC / openvpn
Event aggregation and dashboarding (ELK stack)
Security event monitoring and alerting
PKI
Benefits:
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans
- Exciting startup atmosphere in great downtown office space in Palo Alto (California Ave)
- Catered lunches, fresh snacks and gourmet coffee
- Commuting made easy with company-paid Caltrain passes
- Computer equipment and workplace furniture to suit your needs
- Flexible vacation time
- Great coworkers
Primary Responsibilities:
- To succeed in this role, you must be a thought leader, a driver, and help shape the direction as well as the deliverables for our blockchain strategy. More specifically: You’ll develop a deep understanding of how customers use distributed ledger technologies as well as compute, storage, database, and networking services in Azure to architect their applications.
- Master working across boundaries, negotiating, and managing conflict.
- Manage complex and ambiguous projects, with executive visibility and many critical dependencies.
- Drive rhythm of business activities within the team and across the org to ensure end-to-end success of expansion initiatives.
- Work with top engineers across the division to translate the overall model into releases packed with customer value.
- Drive the designs and product strategies that will become the benchmark for innovation, and establish the pattern for distributed ledger technology and services in cloud and hybrid scenarios
- BS or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
- MBA preferred but not required
- 8+ years of software development or program management experience
- 5+ years in the financial industry, or in a program manager, project manager or engineering position
- 4+ years of experience designing and operating services
- Demonstrated customer focus and end-to-end thinking across teams and experiences
- Highly effective communication and collaboration across teams
- Track record of high-quality, self-directed, timely execution, and attention to detail
- Technical expertise and ability to communicate, work & build trust with technical teams
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Developing our cross platform mobile app with React native
- Building reusable components and libraries for future use
- Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array mobile devices
- 3-5 years experience as a frontend developer
- Strong proficiency in React native
- Experience with Objective-C and Java
- Experience with Android and iOS frameworks and libraries
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
- Experience with HTML5, CSS, PHP
- Desire to make the best trading platform out there
- Strong passion for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server side logic
- Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code
- Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
- Implementation of security and data protection
- Integration of data storage solutions
- Write highly scaleable, high volume services
- 10+ years of experience as a backend developer
- Strong proficiency with Node.js and various frameworks
- Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds
- Understanding accessibility and security compliance
- User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Experience with other languages such as: C++, Java, or GoLang
- Desire to make the best trading platform out there
- Strong passion for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Integrate our financial systems with blockchain currencies and banks
- Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server side logic
- Writing reusable, testable, and efficient code
- Design and implementation of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
- Implementation of security and data protection
- Integration of data storage solutions
- Write highly scaleable, high volume services
- 3-5 years of experience as a backend developer
- Experience with Blockchain daemons such as Bitcoind, Litecoind or Parity
- Strong proficiency with Node.js and various frameworks
- Understanding the nature of asynchronous programming and its quirks and workarounds
- Understanding accessibility and security compliance
- User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Understanding differences between multiple delivery platforms, such as mobile vs. desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Experience with other languages such as: C++, Java, or GoLang
- Desire to make the best trading platform out there
- Strong passion for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with functions across the company to develop analytical solutions to enable a data-driven approach to improving business outcomes
- Conduct in-depth analyses and build statistical models to identify trends and key drivers to inform important decisions in product, customer, marketing, and operations
- Build and maintain KPI dashboards to track performance
- Implement processes to make data access, extraction, and analysis more efficient
- Provide ad-hoc analytics support to internal teams
- Develop compelling recommendations and effectively communicate findings to stakeholders
- Work with data analytics to determine company’s most critical data needs
- Build and grow relationships with internal teams to proactively identify business needs and address them using analytics
- 3+ years work experience in quantitative data/business analysis
- B. S. or M.S. in a quantitative field, such as Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Economics, Finance, IT, Engineering, Computer Science, etc.
- Experience with Crypto/Blockchain, Fintech, and/or Financial Markets a plus
- Fluency in Excel
- Expertise in Tableau, Domo, or other data visualization and BI tools a plus
- Skilled in a statistical software package, such R, Matlab, SAS a plus
- Detail-oriented with an emphasis on quality
- Comfortable handling sometimes ambiguously defined problems, developing creative solutions and delivering against aggressive timelines
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, and proven ability to translate data into actionable insights
- A team player that works well with teams across the company
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Developing new user-facing features using React
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Translate designs, wireframes, and business requirements into high quality code
- Optimizing components for maximum performance
- 7+ years of professional experience
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript and ES2015 - 2017
- Thorough understanding of React and its core principles.
- Experience with popular React workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
- Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
- Experience with RESTful and RPC based APIs
- Bringing applications to production and iterating
- Modernizing web applications
KPMG is currently seeking a Manager, Big Data Software Engineer, to join our Data & Analytics Team.
Responsibilities:
Develop a variety of user-centric applications based on business objectives and requirements in intuitive and innovative ways, by leveraging existing and emerging technologies
Work in cross-disciplinary teams with KPMG industry specialists to understand the business needs, current state processes use cases for leading corporations and organizations
Translate advanced business requirements into technical architectural design that support future state business processes
Work with KPMG industry specialists to apply new/emerging/disruptive technologies in the development of relevant business use cases and proof of concept/ development in diverse domains such Financial services, Insurance, supply chain and healthcare
Develop, build, test, and deploy applications on-premises or on the cloud using iterative, and agile-like development processes; work with Project management team to define technical steps from design to deployment
Communicate results and educate others through insightful visualizations, presentations, and demonstrations
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited college/university in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and minimum seven years of big data experience with multiple programming languages and technologies; Master's with five years of relevant experience; or PhD with two years of relevant experience
Ability to work with team members and clients to assess needs, provide assistance, and resolve problems, using excellent problem-solving skills, verbal/written communication, and the ability to explain technical concepts to business audiences
Demonstrated ability to lead and manage development projects including proposal development, project scoping, project management and monitoring from requirements through deployment with working knowledge of knowledge of SDLC and Agile Development methodologies
Fluency in several programming languages such as Python, C#, Ruby, Java, or Javascript, and functional languages such Scala, Clojure, Elixir, PureScript, with the ability to pick up new languages and technologies quickly; proficiency in Web-front end, back-end (full stack development experience), .NET, or Linux-based development
Working knowledge and hands-on experience with distributed systems and distributed ledger technologies / blockchain platforms such as ethereum and hyperledger
Experience with programming smart contracts and knowledge of solidity programming language
Our Engineering team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
Responsibilities
- Developing new user-facing features using React
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Translate designs, wireframes, and business requirements into high quality code
- Optimizing components for maximum performance
- 3+ years of professional experience
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript and ES2015 - 2017
- Thorough understanding of React and its core principles
- Experience with popular React workflows (such as Flux or Redux)
- Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
- Experience with RESTful and RPC based APIs
- Bringing applications to production and iterating
- Modernizing web applications
KPMG is currently seeking a Big Data Software Engineer, to join our Data & Analytics Team.
Responsibilities:
Develop a variety of user-centric applications based on business objectives and requirements in intuitive and innovative ways, by leveraging existing and emerging technologies
Work in cross-disciplinary teams with KPMG industry specialists to understand the business needs, current state processes use cases for leading corporations and organizations
Participate with team members to translate advanced business requirements into technical architectural design that support future state business processes
Work with KPMG industry specialists to apply new/emerging/disruptive technologies in the development of relevant business use cases and proof of concept/ development in diverse domains such Financial services, Insurance, supply chain and healthcare
Develop, build, test, and deploy applications on-premises or on the cloud using iterative and agile-like development processes; work with project management team to define technical steps from design to deployment
Communicate results and educate others through insightful visualizations, presentations and demonstrations
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited college/university in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and minimum four years of big data experience with multiple programming languages and technologies; Master's with two years of relevant experience; or PhD with one year of relevant experience
Ability to work with team members and clients to assess needs, provide assistance, and resolve problems, using excellent problem-solving skills, verbal/written communication, and the ability to explain technical concepts to business audiences
Demonstrated ability to participate in development projects including proposal development, project scoping, project management and monitoring from requirements through deployment; with working knowledge of SDLC and Agile Development methodologies
Fluency in several programming languages such as Python, C#, Ruby, Java, or Javascript, and functional languages such Scala, Clojure, Elixir, PureScript, with the ability to pick up new languages and technologies quickly; proficiency in Web-front end, back-end (full stack development experience), .NET, or Linux-based development
Working knowledge and hands-on experience with distributed systems and distributed ledger technologies / blockchain platforms such as ethereum and hyperledger
Experience with programming smart contracts and knowledge of solidity programming language
Cisco’s Corporate Strategy Office (CSO) is on the cutting-edge of innovation, fostering and capturing new opportunities at a lightning pace. The office is all about pioneering the future to lead market transitions, increase shareholder value, and help our customers succeed.
Who You'll Work With
Cisco’s Corporate Strategic Innovation Group (CSIG), part of CSO, is a high-energy, motivated team that shares a passion for all-things innovation. This includes our Innovation Centers, which are located around the world, where disruptive talent comes together to explore, discover and develop groundbreaking solutions to solve customers’ toughest challenges. CSIG is responsible for the exploration of emerging technologies, which includes Blockchain, drones, cognitive computing, AR / VR and other areas of interest. You will join an internal startup team within CSIG, developing an Enterprise Blockchain solution. We work through the whole software development lifecycle with a lightweight Agile approach. We use the latest tools and processes to ease our lives as developers with a strong focus in software quality.
Who You Are
Role & Responsibilities
We are looking for an exceptional engineer to join us on the sprint that takes us from prototype to MVP. You will be an integral piece of the team, joining us at the earliest stage of the journey, and potentially beyond.
You’ll be working hand in hand with our leadership team and many cross functional team leads.
You may have a passion for hacked stuff on the blockchain already, maybe you even own some BTC. You may be looking for a unique and well thought out opportunity that will bring an exceptional piece of work to your portfolio.
We have a high expectation of everyone who joins us; we are looking for people that enjoy tough challenges and take pride in their work.
You will:
- Work on cutting edge Blockchain technology as part of an internal start-up team
- Will be responsible for analysis, design and implementation of core Enterprise Blockchain software
- Develop beautiful, maintainable code, with test driven CI/CD development
The Minimum Qualifications for this Role are:
- A degree in Computer Science / Mathematics or equivalent work experience in a field utilizing the same subject matter
- Experience developing traditional distributed systems ? Have practical experience developing on Blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.
- Extensive experience working with cryptographic protocols ? Prior peer technology work for the Bitcoin network (not required, but a plus)
- Strong experience of cloud infrastructure like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud. Especially technologies such as EC2, S3, Kubernetes, Docker and Elastic Search
- Experience in delivering scalable distributed computing with fault tolerance
- Expert skills and experience working in OO languages such as C++, Go, Scala and C# ? Node.js
- Experience with RDBMS or NoSQL databases. ? Understanding of the cryptographic principles underpinning of Bitcoin 2.0 and Blockchain technologies
- Interest in Blockchain technologies
- Unix environment and Bash scripting
- RESTful API design and implementation and messaging system experience
- Knowledge of TCP/IP networking and network protocols ? Understanding of various distributed consensus methodologies (Mining, PoS, Paxos, etc)
- Understanding of cryptography, including asymmetric (pub/priv key), symmetric, hash functions, encryption/signatures
- Experience building applications using any of the following (or similar) languages: Python, C, C++, C#, golang, Rust, Haskell, or Erlang
- Active demonstrable interest in Bitcoin, distributed systems, DHTs or cryptography
- Knowledge of serverless architecture would be a benefit ? Strong understanding of Algorithms and Data Structures ? Experience with version control systems (Git)
- Passionate about problem solving
- Excellent communicator
- Value judgment and common sense over process ? Proactive and able to learn quickly
- Awareness of NoSQL database technologies
- Experience of financial markets, OTC derivatives, contracts, IoT, Supply Chain, etc
- Experience of cryptography such has public key encryption, KMI
- Experience in Blockchain technologies, P2P and smart contracts
- Front-end web development skills: HTML5/CSS, Javascript ? DevOps experience: configuration management, containers, virtualization, continuous integration
- Opensource advocacy and participation
- Have a collaborative mind set and enjoy sharing Blockchain knowledge with other developers
- Have exceptional communication skills and a passion for Blockchain development
- Ideally some self-taught experience of using Hyperledger or Ethereum
- Experience of working with design thinking techniques in iterative sprints is an advantage to this role
Our Desired Skills are:
- Ability to think and operate as a team player
- Extremely strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)
- Able to learn complex technologies quickly, work in a fast-paced, team-driven environment
Why Cisco
We connect everything: people, processes, data, and things. We innovate everywhere, taking bold risks to shape the technologies that give us smart cities, connected cars, and handheld hospitals. And we do it in style with unique personalities who aren’t afraid to change the way the world works, lives, plays and learns.
We are thought leaders, tech geeks, pop culture aficionados, and we even have a few purple haired rock stars. We celebrate the creativity and diversity that fuels our innovation. We are dreamers and we are doers.
We Are Cisco.
Cisco’s Corporate Strategy Office (CSO) is on the cutting-edge of innovation, fostering and capturing new opportunities at a lightning pace. The office is all about pioneering the future to lead market transitions, increase shareholder value, and help our customers succeed.
Who You'll Work With
Cisco’s Corporate Strategic innovation Group (CSIG), part of CSO, is a high-energy, motivated team that shares a passion for all-things innovation. This includes our Innovation Centers, which are located around the world. At the centers disruptive talent comes together to explore, discover and develop groundbreaking solutions to solve customers’ toughest challenges. The centers are fast-paced, high-energy hotspots, where the spirit of entrepreneurship is alive and well—in fact, thriving. CSIG is responsible for the exploration of emerging technologies, which includes Drones, Blockchain, cognitive computing, AR / VR and other areas of interest. We work through the whole software development lifecycle with a lightweight Agile approach. We use the latest tools and processes to ease our lives as developers with a strong focus in software quality. We are working in a calm and relaxed environment in San Jose, Cisco HQ, with an open dress code and you will be working alongside some of the smartest people in the industry
Who You Are
Role & Responsibilities
CSIG is looking for a Business Development Manager to join our team.
The team is developing enterprise blockchain applications that drive distributed applications and deliver business process automation in low-trust networks. This position provides the opportunity to apply your knowledge of various front end stacks to contribute to architecting and building applications on top decentralized backend. Be part of a cutting edge development team and learn how to build solutions on what is probably the most disruptive technology in decades.
If you want to join a new generation of decentralized application specialists this is an excellent opportunity to be an innovator and disruptor. Interest in smart contracts, e.g. HyperLeder/Chaincode, Ethereum/Solidity, and blockchain technology adoption on Wall Street and elsewhere is considered advantageous and this position will offer the chance to work in this area as well.
In essence, you will be responsible for developing new business structures, market structures, and ecosystems for end to end enterprise blockchain solutions spanning from workflows, applications through to infrastructure.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Monitor, research and evaluate emerging Blockchain business models.
- Research clients' current and future needs that may be satisfied by Blockchain.
- Conduct Blockchain impact analysis on current business models.
- Organize and host ideation workshops to generate and triage incubation opportunities.
- Define product and service value propositions, business models, business cases, business plans and conduct competitive analysis.
- Contribute to overall Blockchain strategy definition. ? Participate in Blockchain consortiums and industry events. ? Educate and contribute Blockchain business expertise to franchise network.
- Develop Blockchain business characteristics, patterns and reference business models.
- Work together with, and develop, ecosystem teams and clients as lead during incubation and as support during acceleration phases of proof-of-concept and prototype projects.
Minimum Requirements for this Role are:
- Business analysis, requirements management, project management and product management skills.
- High level understanding of technology in general and Blockchain specifically.
- Experience of working on technology lead business transformation projects within financial services.
- Extensive Wall St, and capital markets experience is a must. 12+ years work history in FSI
- Having experience as a FSI customer will be highly preferred
- Versed in agile methodologies and tools
- Enthusiasm for working in a space full of unknown unknowns, pivoting as needed, and being comfortable with not knowing the end state
- Teamwork, flexibility, initiative, networking, communication and organization competencies
- Passion for emerging business & technology models.
Desired Skills
- Ability to think and operate as a team player
- Extremely strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) with the ability to assess and clearly communicate business value and technical and project risk
- Able to learn complex technologies quickly, work in a fast-paced, team-driven environment
- Must be able to multi-task, manage details and keep sight of overall objectives
Why Cisco
We connect everything: people, processes, data, and things. We innovate everywhere, taking bold risks to shape the technologies that give us smart cities, connected cars, and handheld hospitals. And we do it in style with unique personalities who aren’t afraid to change the way the world works, lives, plays and learns.
We are thought leaders, tech geeks, pop culture aficionados, and we even have a few purple haired rock stars. We celebrate the creativity and diversity that fuels our innovation. We are dreamers and we are doers.
We Are Cisco.
Cisco’s Corporate Strategy Office (CSO) is on the cutting-edge of innovation, fostering and capturing new opportunities at a lightning pace. The office is all about pioneering the future to lead market transitions, increase shareholder value, and help our customers succeed.
Who You'll Work With
Cisco’s Corporate Strategic Innovation Group (CSIG), part of CSO, is a high-energy, motivated team that shares a passion for all-things innovation. This includes our Innovation Centers, which are located around the world, where disruptive talent comes together to explore, discover and develop groundbreaking solutions to solve customers’ toughest challenges. CSIG is responsible for the exploration of emerging technologies, which includes Blockchain, drones, cognitive computing, AR / VR and other areas of interest. You will join an internal startup team within CSIG, developing an Enterprise Blockchain solution. We work through the whole software development lifecycle with a lightweight Agile approach. We use the latest tools and processes to ease our lives as developers with a strong focus in software quality.
Who You Are
Role & Responsibilities
Cisco is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our development team. The team is developing enterprise blockchain applications that drive distributed applications and deliver business process automation in low-trust networks. This position provides the opportunity to apply your knowledge of various front end stacks to contribute to architecting and building applications on top decentralized backend. Be part of a cutting-edge development team and learn how to build solutions on what is probably the most disruptive technology in decades.
If you want to join a new generation of distributed application specialists this is an excellent opportunity to be an innovator and disruptor. Interest in smart contracts, e.g. Hyperledger/Chaincode, Ethereum/Solidity, and blockchain technology is considered advantageous and this position will offer the chance to work in this area as well, if desired.
- Applicants must demonstrate thorough knowledge of JS frontend development (any of Angular, React, Meteor)
- Applicants must demonstrate thorough knowledge of JS server-side development (Node.js)
- Applicants must demonstrate a capacity to build modular, fully tested applications
- Applicants must have a willingness to learn about the applications of smart contract technology
- Applicants must demonstrate a track record of open source contributions
- Applicants must demonstrate a track record of UX design
- Applicants must demonstrate a modicum of understanding of how modern industrial level modular ERP, CRM, and other systems operate within the largest companies on earth
Our Minimum Requirements for this Role are:
- A degree in Computer Science / Mathematics or equivalent work experience in a field utilizing the same subject matter
- Experience developing distributed systems is a plus ? Have practical experience developing on Blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.
- Extensive experience working with cryptographic protocols ? Prior peer technology work for the Bitcoin network (not required, but a plus)
Our Desired Skills are:
- Ability to think and operate as a team player
- Extremely strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) with the ability to assess and clearly communicate business value and technical and project risk
- Able to learn complex technologies quickly, work in a fast-paced, team-driven environment
- Must be able to multi-task, manage details and keep sight of overall objectives
Why Cisco
We connect everything: people, processes, data, and things. We innovate everywhere, taking bold risks to shape the technologies that give us smart cities, connected cars, and handheld hospitals. And we do it in style with unique personalities who aren’t afraid to change the way the world works, lives, plays and learns.
We are thought leaders, tech geeks, pop culture aficionados, and we even have a few purple haired rock stars. We celebrate the creativity and diversity that fuels our innovation. We are dreamers and we are doers.
We Are Cisco.
IBM Global Business Services is hiring Senior Managing Consultants with subject matter expertise in Financial Markets and one or more of the Blockchain technology platforms, such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Ripple. Other equivalent proprietary platform experience may be considered.
Responsibilities include:
Navigate the complex environment of working within the largest financial services institutions in the world
Deliver subject matter expertise in capital markets and asset management across all asset classes, trade life-cycle, regulatory requirements (E.g. Dodd-Frank, EMIR, Basel III)
Develop and deliver business strategy and implementation plans
Design, develop, and deliver complex Distributed Ledger/Blockchain technology applications
Conceptualize and develop relevant use cases, proof-of-concepts (POC), proof-of-value (POV)
Generate repeat sales at assigned client and support sales efforts of the practice
Manage client relationships
Lead teams to successful delivery In this role, you will have the opportunity to interact directly with clients and will be required to travel up to 75%.
Candidates residing in New York City, Boston, Charlotte or Chicago or within a 50 mile radius of an international airport on the East coast are preferred, but all locations will be considered.
At least 3 years of architecture and application design experience
At least 5 years of strong programming experience
At least 6 months experience in developing Blockchain Technology applications using Hands-on Ethereum smart contract coding (using Solidity), Meteor.js or any other proprietary language would be a plus
At least 2 years of experience in developing distributed applications using JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 1 years of experience in developing applications using Cloud based platforms / Micro-services and Database technologies – MongoDB / SQL
At least 2 years of experience in working for a leading bank or insurance firm
At least 2 years of experience in Capital Markets/Investment Banking and/or Asset Management
At least 2 years of experience in Trade Lifecycle Management across multiple asset classes
At least 2 years of experience in managing client relationships in financial services industry
At least 5 years of architecture and application design experience
At least 8 years of strong programming experience
At least 6 months experience in developing Blockchain Technology applications using Hands-on Ethereum smart contract coding (using Solidity), Meteor.js or any other proprietary language would be a plus
At least 4 years of experience in developing distributed applications using JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 2 years of experience in developing applications using Cloud based platforms / Micro-services and Database technologies – MongoDB / SQL
At least 4 years of experience in working for a leading bank or insurance firm
At least 3 years of experience in Capital Markets/Investment Banking and/or Asset Management
IBM Global Business Services (GBS) is hiring strong Senior Consultant Developers who develop technical solutions to solve clients problems in various industries on one or more of the Blockchain Technology platforms, such as Hyperledger, Ethereum, and Ripple. Other equivalent proprietary platform experience may be considered. Whether you are a UX developer or a backend developer or a full-stack developer, you will have an opportunity to take your skills and career to next level.
Responsibilities include:
Code in various fit to purpose languages such as Java, C++, JavaScript , Angular, Node
Develop exciting new innovative solutions with Blockchain/Distributed Ledger technologies (IBM and non-IBM)
Keeping abreast of new technologies in Blockchain evolving space
Conceptualize and develop relevant use cases for client engagements: proof-of-concepts (POC), proof-of-value (POV), and production deployments
Interact with the client and team to build solutions We are looking for Developers who live in the New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Baton Rouge , however we are open to candidates in who live within a 50 mile radius to a major metro airport. You will have the opportunity to interact directly with clients and will be required to travel up to 75%.
Global Business Services helps leaders transform their businesses with dedicated expertise in eighteen industries. Around the world, IBMers’ expertise in advanced research, analytics and technology helps clients envision the future and succeed. It’s exciting work to innovate with others and make the world work better—and a great opportunity for you. At IBM, the candidate will help us make markets by transforming industries and professions with data. They will work to remake enterprise IT for the era of cloud, enable “systems of engagement” for enterprises, and lead by example. Don’t join a consulting firm, join IBM.
At least 3 years experience with development process
At least 2 years experience with on of the following: JavaScript, Angular, Node, Express, HTML5, CSS, JSON or in one or more of Go/Python/C++/Java languages or full stack developer
At least 2 year of experience Developing prototypes and proof of concept
At least 1 years of experience developing distributed applications and API integration
At least 1 years of experience using versioning tools (Github)
At least 1 years of experience working in Agile/Scrum
At least 3 years of experience in an industry developing software
Understanding of the database technologies including SQL/NoSQL and have used them in your projects
At least 2 years of experience developing applications using cloud based platforms/micro-services
Some experience with Smart Contracts and Consensus Algorithms and developing Blockchain applications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity or other proprietary language and APIs.
At least 4 years of experience in developing distributed applications using JavaScript, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 2 years of experience in database technologies (MongoDB/SQL)
At least 2 years of experience developing distributed applications
You are involved in developer community groups
IBM Global Business Services (GBS) is hiring strong Consultant Developers who develop technical solutions to solve client’s problems in various industries on one or more of the Blockchain Technology platforms, such as Hyperledger, Ethereum, and Ripple. Other equivalent proprietary platform experience may be considered. Whether you are a UX developer or a backend developer or a full-stack developer, you will have an opportunity to take your skills and career to next level.
We are looking for Developers who live in the New York City, Dallas, Chicago, and Baton Rouge areas, however we are open to candidates i n who live within a 50-mile radius to a major metro airport. You will have the opportunity to interact directly with clients and will be required to travel up to 75%.
Responsibilities include:
Code in various fit to purpose languages such as Java, C++, JavaScript , Angular, Node
Develop exciting new innovative solutions with Blockchain / Distributed Ledger technologies (IBM and non-IBM)
Keeping abreast of new technologies in Blockchain space
Conceptualize and develop relevant use cases for client engagements: proof-of-concepts (POC), proof-of-value (POV), and production deployments
At least 2 years’ experience with development process
At least 2 years; experience with one of the following: JavaScript, Angular, Node, Express, HTML5, CSS, JSON or in one or more of Go/Python/C++/Java languages or full stack developer
At least 1 year of experience Developing prototypes and proof of concept
At least 1 year experience developing distributed applications and API integration
At least 1 year experience using versioning tools (Github)
At least 1 year experience working in Agile/Scrum
At least 2 years’ experience in an industry developing software
Understanding of the database technologies including SQL/NoSQL and have used them in your projects
At least 2 years of experience developing applications using cloud based platforms/micro-services
Some experience with Smart Contracts and Consensus Algorithms and developing Blockchain applications or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using Hyperledger, Ethereum Solidity or other proprietary language and APIs.
At least 3 years of experience in developing distributed applications using JavaScript, JSON, Python or Go languages
At least 2 years of experience in database technologies (MongoDB/SQL)
At least 2 years of experience developing distributed applications
KPMG is currently seeking a Big Data Software Engineer, to join our Data & Analytics Team.
Responsibilities:
Develop a variety of user-centric applications based on business objectives and requirements in intuitive and innovative ways, by leveraging existing and emerging technologies
Work in cross-disciplinary teams with KPMG industry specialists to understand the business needs, current state processes use cases for leading corporations and organizations
Participate with team members to translate advanced business requirements into technical architectural design that support future state business processes
Work with KPMG industry specialists to apply new/emerging/disruptive technologies in the development of relevant business use cases and proof of concept/ development in diverse domains such Financial services, Insurance, supply chain and healthcare
Develop, build, test, and deploy applications on-premises or on the cloud using iterative and agile-like development processes; work with project management team to define technical steps from design to deployment
Communicate results and educate others through insightful visualizations, presentations and demonstrations
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited college/university in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field and minimum four years of big data experience with multiple programming languages and technologies; Master's with two years of relevant experience; or PhD with one year of relevant experience
Ability to work with team members and clients to assess needs, provide assistance, and resolve problems, using excellent problem-solving skills, verbal/written communication, and the ability to explain technical concepts to business audiences
Demonstrated ability to participate in development projects including proposal development, project scoping, project management and monitoring from requirements through deployment; with working knowledge of SDLC and Agile Development methodologies
Fluency in several programming languages such as Python, C#, Ruby, Java, or Javascript, and functional languages such Scala, Clojure, Elixir, PureScript, with the ability to pick up new languages and technologies quickly; proficiency in Web-front end, back-end (full stack development experience), .NET, or Linux-based development
Working knowledge and hands-on experience with distributed systems and distributed ledger technologies / blockchain platforms such as ethereum and hyperledger
Experience with programming smart contracts and knowledge of solidity programming language
We are looking for a senior hands-on engineering leader who is passionate about building innovative solutions using Blockchain tech stack to help drive the rapid growth of a new venture. Our product is inspired by Blockchain technology and creates innovative solutions, platforms and infrastructure add-ins to enable differentiated concepts and use cases. These technologies will use cryptographic protocols and distributed storage techniques enabled by leading Blockchain stacks.
CAREER OPPORTUNITY
Explore a variety of Blockchain technologies and lead the development of leading edge crypto systems. Apply Blockchain technology for different verticals and use cases to build niche platforms and solutions. Lead a team with best in class talent in this area and the experience of market leading founders in technology innovation.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee all aspects of the Engineering organization, including technical strategy, technology blueprint, hiring and retaining talent and best practices & technology stacks. Manage the end to end technology execution
- Define and manage the technology landscape and blueprint for entire solution stack. Work closely with lead engineer and architect to co-own the architecture and component strategy
- Actively engage in sprint planning, delivery and managing the releases.
- Provide hands-on technology leadership to the engineering team
- Ensure consistent best practices, processes, and procedures for software development, quality assurance, and maintenance
- Identify risks, opportunities of the project.
- Mentor, motivate, and lead Engineering and Infrastructure teams and managers as needed to support a vibrant and productive engineering culture
- Coordinate recruiting efforts across engineering units to ensure consistency and continued excellence
- Lead the organizations strategic planning process, coordinate with Product Development team to align engineering and business priorities
- 15+ years of experience working on large software products with 5+ years leading engineering team at startups/spin offs
- Applied technology to build innovative products for a variety of different problem domains creating large real time systems built on open-standards
- Systems Engineering experience and has worked on diverse computing protocols, high performance systems, and distributed technologies
- Deep experience with cloud technology stacks, security systems, transaction processing, and high availability technologies.
- Component level understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions
- Experience with building services based technologies including use of micro services frameworks
- Worked on a diverse set of full stack and back end technologies including experience with low level system protocols
- Hands on skills in one or more object oriented programming language
- Worked with various databases, and distributed storage
- Motivated to explore new opportunities in leading edge technologies leveraging system technology experience
- Thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving business environment
- Highly detail oriented and well organized. Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Experience working with Blockchain frameworks and created business applications and platforms
- Deep understanding of Hyperledger, Ethereum or other Blockchain technology
- Experience working with diverse consensus methods
- Some working experience with contract scripting languages, storage technologies like IPFS, Application Binary Interfaces(ABI) and blockchain protocol tech stacks including programming languages like golang.
We are looking for a lead Full Stack Engineer who is passionate about building innovative solutions using Blockchain tech stack to help drive the rapid growth of a new venture. Our product is inspired by Blockchain technology and creates innovative solutions, platforms and infrastructure add-ins to enable differentiated concepts and use cases. These technologies will use cryptographic protocols and distributed storage techniques enabled by leading Blockchain stacks.
CAREER OPPORTUNITY
Explore a variety of Blockchain technologies and lead the development of leading edge crypto systems. Apply Blockchain technology for different verticals and use cases to build niche platforms and solutions. Lead a team of engineers to deliver one or more solution components.
Responsibilities:
- Develop architecture and technology design of application modules including solution apps and platforms
- Hands-on development of one or more modules of a product/solution and peer review of team member’s code
- Own sprint planning and manage the releases for assigned modules
- Accountable for design and code deliverables for the assigned modules across sprints
- Provide hands-on technology leadership to the team
- Assist the Engineering Director to build technical strategy, technology blueprint, hiring and define tech stack best practices
- Define and manage the technology landscape and blueprint for defined module scope working closely with other lead engineers and Engineering Director
- Ensure consistent best practices, processes, and procedures for software development, quality assurance, and maintenance
- Work closely with Engineering leadership for the venture to identify risks, opportunities
- 10+ years of experience working on large software products with 3+ years as a senior member of engineering team at startups/ spin offs
- Applied technology to build innovative products for a variety of different problem domains creating large real time systems built on open-standards
- Systems Engineering experience and has worked on diverse computing protocols, high performance systems, and distributed technologies.
- Deep experience with cloud technology stacks, security systems, transaction processing, and high availability technologies
- Component level understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions
- Experience with building service based technologies including micro services frameworks
- Worked on a diverse set of full stack technologies including experience with web, scripting and low level system coding
- Strong programming skills in Go and/or C++
- Familiar with contract oriented scripting languages like Solidity
- Worked with RDBMS/NoSQL databases and have good understanding of distributed storage technologies
- Experience with building systems based on messaging, RESTful APIs and different types of symmetric and asymmetric encryption methods
- Hands on experience with front end development using frameworks like Angular, React, Bootstrap
- Motivated to explore new opportunities in leading edge technologies leveraging system technology experience
- Thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving business environment
- Highly detail oriented and well organized. Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Experience working with Blockchain frameworks and created business applications and platforms
- Deep understanding of Hyperledger, Ethereum or other Blockchain technologies
- Experience working with diverse consensus methods
Duarte is looking for a smart, driven sales professional to join our Academy Sales Team. You’ll need to have the emotional intelligence needed to build strong relationships with clients that range from tactical program managers, to visionary executives. You’ll be joining a team of people that grew up in the agency world, believe strongly in the mission of Duarte’s Academy, and want nothing more than to help people become better storytellers, better design thinkers, and better public speakers. If you have experience in the agency world, or experience selling training products, you’ll have a leg up. But even if you’ve never lived in that world, if you have that feeling, the one where something about Duarte just seems like the place for you, we’d love to talk to you.
The Business Development Manager is responsible for doing both inbound and outbound sales activities. Our marketing engine brings in great leads every week and you’ll need to be proficient at maximizing the value of each lead. When you’re finished with the leads each week, your attention would turn to leveraging best-in-class account based marketing to develop more business at existing accounts, or to break into companies that you’ve always wanted to do business with.
You’ll excel at this job if you’re a good writer, know how to connect with a variety of personalities on the phone, enjoy using SalesForce to organize your activity, and have the ability to convince everyone from your friends and family, to a senior executive, that whatever you’re selling is best thing since sliced bread (or Netflix… or Bitcoin… or Cookie Dough Shops.) You’ll have a naturally consultative approach to all these sales conversations, where you take the time to understand the unique needs of each client, and pitch our products in a way that allows them to see how we could help solve their challenges. Your experience with forecasting monthly sales, developing SOWs, negotiating terms, and working with a team will also help you achieve great things here.
When you’re not selling, we’ll need your help to provide insights and recommendations to our Academy regarding new sales strategies, marketing campaign concepts, new product offerings, and lots of other things. We’d also love you to just come and hang out with us at one of our fun, creative company events. Check out these links to see what we’re talking about. (Link to Make Art Drink Wine)
If all that sounds like a great fit for you, then you should definitely send us your resume! We LOVE cover letters, especially ones that give us a good sense of your personality and what makes you special.
Want to learn more about what you’ll be working on? Check out this page on our website.
We are working on Blockchain technology and want to add a highly motivated Engineer to our team in
Foster City,CA. Work on emerging technologies, building POC’s leveraging internal infrastructure and data, partnering with Product on implementation strategy.Work with technology teams to understand the business demand and ensure design and build of solutions creates or leverages cross-asset concepts and frameworks.
We're seeking a strong developer experienced with Ethereum and blockchain architecture to be a part of
team tasked with building distributed application. Our ideal candidate has built and released distributed
applications, has worked with the Ripple, R3, Ethereum and/or Bitcoin blockchain, and has experience with Solidity, Qualifications
Primary Responsibility
Lead several unique Blockchain initiatives
Direct client and business exposure
Write code
Work on blockchain POCs
Monitor blockchain technologies.
Maintain firm’s relationship with the Hyperledger initiative.
Qualifications
Experience in Trade Finance, Equities, Payments Processing, Wholesale Credit
BlockChain technical expertise that is hands-on, platforms
Cloud architecture and scalable solutions including orchestration & containers
Must have a BS in Computer Science
Must have 2+ years of experience with distributed software development.
Must have hands on experience with all aspects of software development: data, server side, UI, and open source software.
Must have experience with Linux, Open source, C++ or Java, client server apps
Demonstrated passion for Fintech innovation, open source (OSS) software contributions, blockchain, cryptography, and
data-science
Passion for Test driven development and continuous learning
Enjoyment of the wild startup rodeo. Yee haw!
No Fear of the edge of startup engineering
Total Industry experience myst be 8+ years
Additional Information
Candidate will be working in VISA Global Commercial Payments area, team will be building a new payment rail leveraging Blockchain technology and distributed ledger, project details can be found here --
https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/innovation/visa-b2b-connect.html
We are seeking a Software Developer who is passionate about making customers successful, experienced in developing across the full stack, and excited to work with and release open source software. If you thrive in an agile, dynamic, customer-driven environment, this is the place for you.
Knowledge, Skills & Requirements:
- BS or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field
- 3+ years of software development experience
- Experience with Blockchain technologies preferred Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer.
The Identity Services division is seeking a person to help us explore new market and product opportunities that are emerging based on Blockchain technology. This is a unique opportunity to lay a foundation that could drive our business in the future. Blockchain is the fundamental system underlying some innovative and new financial services such as Bitcoin; however, the fundamentals underlying this technology may have a much wider range of applications. We mean to explore that range of applications to determine if and how Microsoft should invest in them.
The successful candidate will have excellent skills at investigating new products/technologies, dealing with ambiguity, and a proven track record for results. Additionally, be able to help define, shape, and grow our investment in this area, by working with others in Microsoft and with outside open source initiatives.
Requirements:
2+ years industry or intern experience in software or services engineering.
Are you passionate about impacting the next generations of Active Directory and Microsoft cloud-services with new technologies and innovative problem solving? You will have the opportunity to develop deep expertise in complex areas centered around cloud technologies, networking, security, scalability and many other core competencies.
The Identity Services division is seeking a person to help us explore new market and product opportunities that are emerging based on Blockchain technology. This is a unique opportunity to lay a foundation that could drive our business in the future. Blockchain is the fundamental system underlying some innovative and new financial services such as Bitcoin; however, the fundamentals underlying this technology may have a much wider range of applications. We mean to explore that range of applications to determine if and how Microsoft should invest in them.
The successful candidate will have excellent skills at investigating new products/technologies, dealing with ambiguity, and a proven track record for results. Additionally, be able to help define, shape, and grow our investment in this area, by working with others in Microsoft and with outside open source initiatives.
Basic Qualifications:
- BS/MS in Computer Science or related discipline
- 4+ years industry experience in software or services engineering
Role: Customer Support Specialist
Location: Remote
About us: By joining Kraken, you’ll work on the bleeding edge of bitcoin and other digital currencies, and play an important role in helping shape the future of how the world sees and uses money. At Kraken, we constantly push ourselves to think differently and forge new paths in a rapidly growing industry fraught with unexplored territory, which is why Kraken has grown to be among the largest and most successful bitcoin exchanges in the world. If you’re truly interested in pushing the envelope by disrupting an industry that some say cannot be disrupted, then we just might have the job meant for you. Kraken is a place for dreamers and doers - to succeed here, we firmly believe you must possess each in spades. Check out all of our job postings here https://jobs.lever.co/kraken.
Kraken (https://www.kraken.com) is an exchange offering trading in bitcoin and other digital assets. We serve clients globally, and we’re the top exchange for euro to bitcoin. We offer financial services to clients with a variety of needs ranging from personal investment to b2b payments. Our US dollar trading pairs are gaining significant volume, and we also offer trading in CAD, GBP, and JPY. We were founded in 2011, and in the last year we’ve acquired Coinsetter, Cavirtex, Clevercoin, Cryptowatch and Glidera.
We’re hiring for our Client Engagement team, which provides customer support to our users and also handles most aspects of payments operations. Our team is one of the best in the industry, and we’re looking for people who can make us better.
Many of us work remotely, but we’re in touch with each other constantly. We collaborate to solve tough client problems and meet regularly to stay up to date on what’s going on in the company and industry. We have a great community-feel, and many of us have become close friends.
On our team, you’ll respond to client requests via email and live chat. Many clients write in about issues related to payments, and you will liaise with our partner banks and payment providers to ensure that clients’ deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly. You’ll also respond to general support, trading, and other questions or requests from clients.
If you are passionate about helping people and want to change the world apply today!
About you:
Detail oriented
Responsive
Hard working
Love helping people
Security or privacy-focused
Able to create excel formulas or execute simple scripts
Compensation is competitive.
How to apply:
- Submit your resume.
- Please complete the cognitive assessment found at https://goo.gl/forms/yYYxpaBSN7ZO6NS23
*** Applicants who do not complete the assessment or send a cover letter will not be considered***
Job Type: Full-time
Our Customer Engagement team is having a blast while delivering the most sophisticated crypto-trading platform out there. Help us continue to define and lead the industry.
About us: Kraken ( https://www.kraken.com ) is an exchange offering trading in bitcoin and other digital assets. We serve clients globally, and we’re the top exchange for euro to bitcoin. We offer financial services to clients with a variety of needs ranging from personal investment to b2b payments. Our US dollar trading pairs are gaining significant volume, and we also offer trading in CAD, GBP, and JPY. We were founded in 2011, and in the last year we’ve acquired Coinsetter, Cavirtex, Clevercoin, Cryptowatch and Glidera.
We’re hiring for our Client Engagement team, which provides customer support to our users and also handles most aspects of payments operations. Our team is one of the best in the industry, and we’re looking for people who can make us better.
Many of us work remotely, but we’re in touch with each other constantly. We collaborate to solve tough client problems and meet regularly to stay up to date on what’s going on in the company and industry. We have a great community-feel, and many of us have become close friends.
On our team, you’ll respond to client requests via email and live chat. Many clients write in about issues related to payments, and you will liaise with our partner banks and payment providers to ensure that clients’ deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly. You’ll also respond to general support, trading, and other questions or requests from clients.
If you are passionate about helping people and want to change the world apply today!
Compensation is competitive.
Part-time positions also available.
About You:
- Detail oriented
- Responsive
- Hard working
- Love helping people
- Security or privacy-focused
- Able to create excel formulas or execute simple scripts
- Submit your resume.
- Please complete the cognitive assessment found at https://goo.gl/forms/yYYxpaBSN7ZO6NS23
- *** Applicants who do not complete the assessment will not be considered***
Bitzumi is a vertically integrated cyrptocurrency exchange providing customers access to a growing market of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitzumi is looking for entrepreneurial candidates that want to work in a creative new industry.
Responsibilities will include:
- Enhance the performance of our trading platform as needed.
- Work directly with the Bitzumi Team to develop new trading features, reporting tools and web administration interface.
- Conduct regular maintenance of trading engine and overall system in tandem with our developers.
- Ensure the reliability and security of the exchange system.
Must be located in New York City
Job Type: Full-time
Job Location:
- New York, NY
Required education:
- Bachelor's
Required experience:
- Computer Science: 1 year
DESCRIPTION
Clevertech is looking for a Blockchain Specialist to join our global team. We are looking for team members to help us develop world class software products for the most exclusive organizations in the world. We have been at this for seventeen years, and continue to grow off our best asset, our people.
You have built APIs with Node, worked with encryption, transactions, signatures and have extensive experience with Node Blockchain projects. You are up to date on the best policies and practices and love trying out new languages, frameworks and libraries. You understand cryptographic principles underpinning of Bitcoin and Blockchain. Experience with either blockchains or compilers is essential, and previous work with Google Lanai, Solidity, or LLVM is highly desirable.
BENEFITS
Own Your Time
We are a completely remote team. That means we have a large amount of trust and a lot of flexibility. World travellers, young parents, nature lovers, and commute avoiders love working here. We are a collective of like minded people in over ten countries, and our global perspective shapes our every move.
Focused Work
You will work together on a dedicated team with your eye on one finish line at a time. Our teams are nimble and agile, and cover the technical range you would expect in world class product delivery teams. And keep your eye on the mail - we send out swag everywhere in the world and there are celebratory pictures of Clevertech socks, hoodies, and mugs all over slack.
Learn at your edges
We believe in learning and provide unique programs that improve your tech skills, leadership skills and even challenge you in personal development. CleverFridays, guest speakers, mentorship opportunities and in-depth industry exposure are all on offer here.
And of course, if you speak at a tech conference, we cover all expenses.
Recharge Time
We insist that you take recharge time. We are closed for major holidays and then require that you take at least two weeks a year to refresh.
Want to learn more about Clevertech and the team? http://why.clevertech.biz
Overview:
Xapo is a leading bitcoin wallet, and we have a mission to bring bitcoin to the everyday lives of people across the world.
Our business is growing fast, and we want to make sure we can keep providing the best quality support to our customers. We’re known for our fast responses to users, positive attitude, and a real desire to find the best working solutions to the people who chose to use Xapo’s products and services.
Xapo Growth Team
Xapo is looking for a Full Stack Developer to help build several products for our customers
Who are we looking for?
As a Full Stack Developer in the Growth team you will lead technical operations in connection to the Growth Team.
How do we work?
The team is currently small, so you will have full autonomy and we expect you to be proactive, resolve issues and ship new products and features at high speed. Although we work remotely, we build our product together, and we make decisions as a team. Being a small team, we are able to move fast and change directions quickly if need be.
Great Perks of working with Xapo: ·
- Attractive compensation – highly competitive!
- Stock Options Grant
- Flexible working hours
- Remote job/working from wherever you want!
- To join a successful startup Company growing passably
What do we expect of you?
You are familiar with agile development and are used to working in sprints. You work in minute detail, but you have long term vision for product development. You enjoy delivering stellar products, and you enjoy learning from and listening to our users.
Your main responsibility is to develop the products required for the team. Other responsibilities include:
- Creating and identifying tools to increase productivity
- Data analysis & reporting
- QA and product development
If you have what it takes, please submit an English versión of your CV to Jobs@xapo.com
We are looking for a person to work on Ethereum Classic official wallet, and on a JS SDK for third party developers who wants to add support for Ethereum Classic into their apps.
We need a person who can make architectural decisions, who can understand what is the most flexible way to implement JS SDK, and is able set goals and priorities.
Project & tasks
- https://github.com/ethereumproject/emerald-wallet
- Lead development of Emerald Project, an SDK for Dapps and Wallets
- Development of a reference wallet for Ethereum Classic
- Provide Javascript libraries and UI components for 3rd party developers
- Provide examples, documentations, support wide community of developers, participate in conferences and meetups
Technology
- Modern Javascript (ES6, Babel, etc)
- React, Redux, ImmutableJS
- Material UI
- Rust on backend (crypto, connection, etc)
Skills & Requirements
- More than 5 years of experience with Javascript
- Experience of building and maintaining open source Javascript libraries
- Experience with React, Webpack, Electron, HTML and SCSS
- Familiar with building Javascript based desktop and mobile apps
- Familiar with Git and Linux
- Proficient with spoken/written English, excellent communications stills
- Good practices documenting, writing and maintaining clean code
- Track record of Open Source contributions
- Experience of building distributed applications
- Self motivated, can take initiative and feel comfortable both working alone and part of a team
We strongly prefer people familiar with Ethereum Classic blockchain, especially people who has previous experience with committing to related projects
In your cover letter please provide answers to following questions:
- what is your experience with blockchain? did you use it before? what do you know about Ethereum Classic project?
- do you have experience in working on an open source project with a large community?
- do you have experience working in a fully distributed team?
- what is your skills and experience in designing a public library, i.e which is used by other developers?
- how do you describe your skills as a software architect?
BitPesa is looking for a senior developer to join our team. You're an experienced engineer with a track record of execution and delivery on challenging projects. You are comfortable working closely with the business and product teams. You have deep understanding of both the technical issues of scaling a business as well as experience to work independently on development projects.
Build the software that others dream about. Use emerging technologies to build innovative solutions that make a difference.
If you like to write software using vector and functional programming languages like Scala, Clojure, Haskell, Java 8, JavaScript, MATLAB / Octave, R, and F# using pure FP, declarative, and OO hybrid styles, we’d like to meet you!
You can lead greenfield implementations for startups and corporate clients alike. You can build platforms and tools from scratch with your kind of tech and be part of an awesome high performance engineering team.
You'll be able to build innovative platforms in verticals like Trading, Analytics, Media Buying, Health, Retail.
To apply: Apply directly at our company website: http://www.xapo.com/careers/
If you are an expert blockchain developer in the space we would love to chat with you.
We are Blockgeeks.com, a blockchain edu-tech startup based in Toronto, Canada. From our launch in Sep 2016 we have already scaled to over a million monthly visitors and have over 45,000 members daily. We are located in the heart of Toronto in a beautiful 6 thousand sq foot headquarter and have one the best teams in the industry.
Blockgeeks brings affordable technology education to people everywhere in order to help them achieve their dreams and change the world.
Blockgeeks is more than just an edu-tech startup, we are a family a family that believes in a brighter future. A future where Blockchain technology helps the world.
We’re changing the way the world learns, and we want you to be a part of it.
Our mission at Blockgeeks is to teach over 10,000 developers a year in blockchain to accelerate the ecosystem.
Blockgeeks is looking for developers who are fluent in blockchain technology and Ethereum to lead our team in developing online training, and at the same time work on amazing projects and startups as well as become a global figure in the blockchain ecosystem.
We are recruiting the future face and leader of our online blockchain education platform that takes a blended approach which combines instructor-led training and e-learning to teach thousands of developers around the world and to become a global figure.
Blockgeeks proudly creates the Developers of tomorrow: the people who develop the technology that lifts the human condition
Do you have what it takes to become a globally recognized and trusted educator in a collaborative, ultra fast-paced, egoless environment?
Are you able to learn quickly and absorb new information?
Are you able to act without being told what to do and bring new ideas to the team?
Required
Expert understanding of Ethereum and the inner workings of the EVM. Experience with web3.js. Ability (and a track record) to ship high quality, well-crafted code running on Ethereum is a plus. Strong unit testing culture. Experience working with cryptographic protocols (using GPG/PGP is a plus). Experience writing smart contracts and ERC20 Tokens. Experience contributing or managing open source projects (link to your GitHub profile). The ideal candidate has built and released distributed applications, has worked with the Ethereum and/or Bitcoin blockchain, and has experience with Solidity, Clojure, or Serpent. Course Development Marking, providing feedback and monitoring pupil’s progress in the course
What’s in it for you?
Be at the forefront of an exciting, fast-paced, and hyper-growth industry Forge new relationships and connections with global leaders in the blockchain industry. You’ll learn more than you thought was possible; our team is obsessed with personal and professional growth. Opportunity to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who started multiple seven figure businesses. Freedom to plan, implement and lead the development of the technology platform Competitive salary and potential for scaling your earnings
Compensation:
$120K – $200K equity 0.5% – 5.0%
Does this sound like the perfect role for you?