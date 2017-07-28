Jobs from around the web for engineers who specialize in blockchain technologies.

Job Description



Research Scientist, Security



Visa Research conducts

applied and fundamental research, and was created to lead the company in

pushing the boundaries of payment related technologies on a global scale. We

engage with the company’s numerous technology and product teams, world-wide

business partners, academics, and governments, to explore and develop

technologies that will shape the future of the payments industry and impact the

lives of billions of people.



We are currently

focused on building world-class research teams in three key areas: Security,

Data Analytics, and Future of Payment, and we are looking for outstanding and

innovative researchers at all levels of experience as part of the founding Security

Research team.



Working on security research

at Visa is a unique opportunity at a time when the payments industry is

undergoing a digital transformation, and with security technologies as the

critical enabler for a growing number of emerging payment models and usage

scenarios. We offer you the opportunity to be at the center of innovation in

the payments industry and set the security direction for Visa and the future

payment ecosystem.



The Position



Reporting to the VP of

Security at Visa Research, as a Research Scientist you will work with a team to

conduct world-class security research and contribute to the long-term research

agenda for digital payments, as well as deliver innovative technologies and

insights to Visa's strategic products and business. As an integral team member

of the extended Research team, you will work on research and development

activities with fellow researchers, and work closely with product and technology

teams to ensure the successful creation and application of disruptive and

innovative security technologies.



This role represents

an exciting opportunity to make key contributions to Visa's strategic vision as

the world-leading digital payments company. The successful candidate must have

an outstanding academic track record in fundamental and applied research with participation

in developing innovations. The candidate will be a self-starter comfortable

with ambiguity, with strong attention to detail, and excellent collaboration skills.



Responsibilities



Research and develop cutting-edge security technologies

across a large spectrum of disciplines.



Advance the development and integration of big data

infrastructure that is highly scalable, efficient, extensible, and secure.



Deliver high-impact intellectual property values

through research publications and patents.



Collaborate with team members to deliver innovative

technologies, insights and products to Visa business units to resolve

their significant product pain-points and create new growth opportunities.



Collaborate with our partners in academia, industry and

government on key initiatives to advance our security research agenda.



Work with team members and cross-functional teams

(internal/external) that include representation from Technology, Product,

Operations, Market Research, etc.



Foster in-depth and productive relationships at all

levels with team members and clients internally and externally.



Qualification



PhD degree in computer science, computer engineering,

electrical engineering, mathematics, or equivalent field with a focus on

security.



Research experience at well-known universities or

industry research labs.



Expertise in one or more of the following areas: mobile

and distributed systems/cloud computing security, protocols and network

security, cryptography and cryptanalysis, payments and cryptocurrencies, data

and application security, malware and program analysis, user and data

privacy, assurance and formal methods, and related fields.



Strong track record in research publications and

impact in the research community.



Strong verbal and written communication skills.



Demonstrated ability to think outside the box

and innovate.



Demonstrated research project/program management

experience is a plus.



Experience in payments or related industry is a plus.



Additional Information



